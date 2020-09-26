WPIAL Class 3A roundup: North Catholic stays unbeaten, tops East Allegheny

By:

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:11 AM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review North Catholic junior quarterback Joey Prentice looks to make a pitch to senior Isaiah Jackson during a practice on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at North Catholic High School.

Joey Prentice threw for 101 yards and a touchdown as No. 2 North Catholic earned a 35-14 victory over East Allegheny (2-1, 1-1) in a Class 3A Allegheny Conference matchup Friday night.

Nick Maher scored on a 30-yard interception return, and Kyle Tipinski added rushing touchdowns of 37 and 7 yards for North Catholic (3-0, 3-0).

Praishaun Gainer scored on an 85-yard kickoff return for East Allegheny.

Valley 34, Deer Lakes 0 — The Vikings (1-2, 1-2) scored their first win of the season with a shutout over visiting Deer Lakes (0-3, 0-3) in the Class 3A Allegheny Conference.

South Park 41, Brownsville 6 — Adam Johnson ran for 113 yards and one touchdown and returned a punt 52 yards for another to lead No. 5 South Park (3-0, 3-0) to the Interstate Conference win at Brownsville (0-3, 0-2). Harper Conroy threw for 138 passing yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown for South Park. Brownsville trailed by only eight points at halftime before South Park pulled away in the second half.

Montour 19, Keystone Oaks 7 — Gannon Kadlecik ran for 141 yards and touchdowns of 32 and 48 yards as Montour (2-1) upset Class 4A No. 4 Keystone Oaks (2-1) in nonconference play. Montour also held Keystone Oaks quarterback Logan Shrubb to 86 passing yards and 75 rushing yards a week after he ran and threw for more than 200.

