WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Southmoreland edges South Allegheny in Interstate Conference

By:

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:20 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland quarterbacks Zach Cernuto and Kadin Keefer, background, work on passing drills during a heat acclamation practice on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Southmoreland High School.

Zach Cernuto threw for 129 yards and a touchdown as Southmoreland scored a 28-21 victory over South Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night.

Isaac Trout ran for a score and caught a TD pass for the Scotties, who improved to 1-1 overall and in conference play.

Logan Steiner ran for 271 yards and two touchdowns for South Allegheny while teammate Antonio Epps scored on a 51-yard run and a 75-yard kickoff return. All of the game’s scoring occurred in the first half.

Elizabeth Forward 45, Brownsville 0 — DaVontay Brownfield ran for 93 yards and the game’s first three touchdowns as No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) shut out Brownsville (0-2, 0-1) in the Interstate Conference. Elizabeth Forward led 31-0 at the half.

South Park 28, Yough 26 — In the Interstate Conference, Harper Conroy tossed for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Nate May scored three times as South Park (2-0, 2-0) beat Yough (1-1, 0-1). Gamal Marballie ran for 161 yards and a touchdown and added TDs on a 26-yard pass and a 50-yard fumble return for Yough.

Derry 31, Deer Lakes 7 — Hunter Wack caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score, and Matt McDowell and Isaiah Ward had touchdown runs as Derry (1-1, 1-1) won an Allegheny Conference contest over Deer Lakes (0-2, 0-2).

East Allegheny 34, Burrell 14 — In the Allegheny Conference, Michael Smith threw for 185 yards and one touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead East Allegheny (2-0, 1-0) to the win at Burrell (1-1, 1-1). Amaryeh Lucky caught three passes for 123 yards and a 95-yard touchdown in the win.

Alex Arledge ran and threw for scores for the Bucs. Ian Durci caught a 4-yard TD pass.

North Catholic 51, Valley 6 — Joey Prentice threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 2 North Catholic (2-0, 2-0) downed Valley (0-2, 0-2) in Allegheny Conference play. Kyle Tipinski added two rushing touchdowns for North Catholic, which scored 30 points in the second quarter. Thomas Albert scored on a 70-yard pass from Domanick Simmons for the Vikings.

Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 6 — Stephon Hall ran for two first-half touchdowns as Class 3A No. 1 Central Valley (2-0) downed Class 4A No. 5 Blackhawk (1-1). Central Valley led at halftime, 42-0.

Brentwood 37, Quaker Valley 20 — Aiden Wardzinski ran 31 times for 237 yards and six touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 5 Brentwood (2-0) to victory at Class 3A Quaker Valley (0-2). Patrick Cutchember rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns for Quaker Valley.

Sto-Rox 28, Avonworth 13 — Austin Jones threw for 143 yards and ran for two touchdowns as Class 2A Sto-Rox (1-1) downed Class 3A No. 5 Avonworth (1-1). Nate Harper threw for 242 yards and both Avonworth touchdowns.

Tags: Avonworth, Blackhawk, Brentwood, Brownsville, Burrell, Central Valley, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, East Allegheny, Elizabeth Forward, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, South Allegheny, South Park, Southmoreland, Sto-Rox, Valley, Yough