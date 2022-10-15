WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 2 McKeesport rolls past Gateway

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport quarterback Jahmil Perryman

Jahmil Perryman ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 44-yard fumble return to lead Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport to 41-17 nonconference victory over Class 5A No. 2 Gateway (6-2) on Friday night.

Khaimere Harris also scored on a 60-yard fumble return for the Tigers (8-0).

Laurel Highlands 20, Trinity 8 — Rodney Gallagher ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Laurel Highlands (5-2, 3-1) picked up the Big Seven Conference win at Trinity (2-6, 1-4). Jonah Williamson threw for 108 yards and Trinity’s only touchdown.

Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 0 — In the Big Seven Conference, Evan Brody threw for three touchdown passes, including two to Jordan Mayer, as Thomas Jefferson (5-3, 3-1) defeated Ringgold (0-8, 0-4).

Hampton 42, Indiana 7 — Brock Borgo rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes — both for TDs — for 86 yards as Hampton (4-4, 2-2) defeated Indiana (3-5, 1-4) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Quarterback Joey Mayer threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

Aliquippa 54, New Castle 6 — Top-ranked Aliquippa (7-0, 5-0) beat New Castle (1-7, 0-5) for the Parkway Conference win.

Central Valley 49, Ambridge 7 — Brett FitzSimmons ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley (8-0, 5-0) over Ambridge (1-7, 0-5) in Parkway Conference play. Brandon Singleton added 106 rushing yards and a touchdown for Central Valley, which amassed 336 rushing yards overall.

Montour 32, Chartiers Valley 14 — In the Parkway Conference, Montour (4-4, 3-2) beat Chartiers Valley (1-7, 1-4).

Uniontown 28, Waynesburg Central 14 — In nonconference play, Uniontown (4-4) doubled-up Waynesburg Central (0-8).

