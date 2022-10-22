WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 3 Central Valley rolls past No. 5 West Allegheny

By:

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Brett FitzSimmons takes a hand-off from Steve Rutherford during practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Center.

Brett FitzSimmons ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley to a 55-7 victory over No. 5 West Allegheny (7-2, 4-2) in Class 4A Parkway Conference play Friday night.

Antwon Johnson added 136 passing yards and a touchdown for Central Valley (9-0, 6-0), which led 42-0 at halftime.

Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 7 — Top-ranked Aliquippa (8-0, 6-0) downed Chartiers Valley (1-8, 1-5) in Parkway Conference play.

Ambridge 42, New Castle 20 — Ambridge (2-7, 1-5) picked up the Parkway Conference win by defeating New Castle (1-8, 0-6).

Laurel Highlands 41, Ringgold 14 — Laurel Highlands (6-2, 4-1) clinched a playoff berth by defeating Ringgold (0-9, 0-5) in the Big Seven Conference.

Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 0 — In the Big Seven Conference, Sean Sullivan scored on a 40-yard pass from Brody Evans and on a 97-yard kickoff return as Thomas Jefferson (6-3, 4-1) clinched a playoff spot by shutting out Connellsville (2-7, 1-4). Evans threw for two touchdowns while Aidan Whalen ran for two TDs. Thomas Jefferson outgained Connellsville, 401 yards to 63 yards.

North Catholic 41, Indiana 0 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference, Jason Siket threw for 190 yards and a touchdown as North Catholic (5-4, 3-2) blanked Indiana (3-6, 1-5).

Montour 27, Blackhawk 7 — Playoff-bound Montour (5-4, 4-2) beat Blackhawk (3-6, 2-4) in the Parkway Conference. Despite the loss, Blackhawk still earned a playoff berth.

Kiski Area 50, Fox Chapel 13 — Dom Dininno caught 12 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns as Class 4A Kiski Area (1-8) beat Class 5A Fox Chapel (0-9). Carson Heinle threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns for Kiski Area. Ben DeMotte threw for 207 yards and a TD for Fox Chapel.

Tags: Aliquippa, Ambridge, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Connellsville, Fox Chapel, Indiana, Kiski Area, Laurel Highlands, Montour, New Castle, North Catholic, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, West Allegheny