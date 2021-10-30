WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Last-minute field goal lifts Beaver past Blackhawk in Parkway

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:19 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver running back Jake Hilton carries during practice on Aug. 19, 2021, in Beaver.

Evan Baker’s 27-yard field goal in the final minute lifted Beaver to a 23-21 victory over visiting Blackhawk (2-8, 0-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference on Friday night.

Jake Hilton ran for two touchdowns for Beaver (7-2, 4-1), which clinched second place in the conference with the win.

Thomas Jefferson 49, West Mifflin 0 — In the Big Eight Conference, Elias Lippincott ran for three touchdowns and returned a fumble for another as No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (6-2, 4-2) shut out West Mifflin (2-8, 1-5). Joe Leske threw two touchdown passes to Sean Sullivan and returned an interception 85 yards for another score.

Trinity 28, Ringgold 7 — In the Big Eight Conference, Trinity (3-7, 2-4) defeated Ringgold (3-7, 0-6).

Armstrong 42, Indiana 22 — Cadin Olsen threw for 212 yards and ran for 100 yards and five touchdowns to lead Armstrong (7-3, 5-2) to the Greater Allegheny Conference victory at Indiana (5-5, 3-4). Armstrong clinched second place in the conference with the win.

Hampton 48, Mars 14 — Seven different players scored touchdowns for No. 4 Hampton (10-0, 7-0) in its Greater Allegheny Conference win against Mars (2-8, 2-5). Christian Liberto ran for 153 yards for Hampton, which scored 35 points in the first quarter.

Aliquippa 63, New Castle 6 — Brandon Banks scored on a 52-yard punt return and a 50-yard interception return as No. 2 Aliquippa (8-1, 5-0) won the Parkway Conference title by defeating New Castle (6-4, 3-2). Quentin Goode threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to Cyair Clark, and Tiqwai Hayes ran for two TDs for the Quips, which led at halftime, 49-6.

Albert Gallatin 15, Spring Mills (W.Va.) 7 — Albert Gallatin (6-2) defeated Spring Mills (W.Va.) in a nonconference game.

Laurel Highlands 42, Uniontown 14 — In nonconference play, Laurel Highlands (7-3) defeated Uniontown (2-4). Rodney Gallagher became the 13th WPIAL player in history to run and throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

