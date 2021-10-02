WPIAL Class 4A roundup: New Castle rallies past Montour with late touchdown

By:

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 12:20 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Chris Hood throws a pass during practice on Aug. 4, 2021, in New Castle.

Austin Kelly caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Chris Hood with 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give New Castle a 14-10 victory against Montour (2-4, 0-1) in a Class 4A Parkway Conference football game Friday night.

Hood threw for 48 yards and ran for 111 yards and a touchdown for New Castle (4-2, 1-0).

Alonzo Labrie scored on an 84-yard blocked field goal in the second quarter for Montour.

McKeesport 41, Ringgold 0 — In the Big Eight Conference, Jahmil Perryman ran for two touchdowns and caught a 22-yard pass for another as No. 4 McKeesport (5-1, 2-0) shut out Ringgold (3-3, 0-2). Jake Miller threw for two touchdowns for McKeesport.

Trinity 20, West Mifflin 19 — Trinity (2-4, 1-2) edged West Mifflin (1-5, 0-3) in a Big Eight matchup.

Armstrong 37, Mars 0 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference, Cadin Olsen threw for 144 yards and one touchdown and ran for 142 yards and three TDs to lead Armstrong (4-2, 2-1) to the win over Mars (0-6, 0-3). Alex Patton added 139 rushing yards and one touchdown for Armstrong.

Knoch 27, Indiana 26 — Gavin McGowan scored on a pair of fumble recoveries as Knoch (2-4, 1-2) edged Indiana (3-3, 1-2) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Keagan Fraser had 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Knoch. Zach Herrington and Devin Flint ran for 147 and 144 yards, respectively, for Indiana with Flint scoring three TDs and Herrington adding one.

Aliquippa 35, Beaver 7 — Quentin Goode found Cyair Clark with two scoring passes as No. 3 Aliquippa (4-1, 1-0) defeated Beaver (3-2, 0-1) in the Parkway Conference. Tiqwai Hayes added two rushing touchdowns.

Chartiers Valley 28, Blackhawk 13 — Anthony Mackey threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 106 yards and another TD as Chartiers Valley (4-2, 1-0) beat Blackhawk (2-4, 0-1) in the Parkway Conference. Lamont Payne caught four passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns for Chartiers Valley. Tyler Dietterich ran for 130 yards and one touchdown for Blackhawk.

Tags: Aliquippa, Armstrong, Beaver, Blackhawk, Chartiers Valley, Indiana, Knoch, Mars, McKeesport, Montour, New Castle, Ringgold, Trinity, West Mifflin