WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 1 Aliquippa rallies past West Allegheny in Parkway Conference
By:
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:18 AM
Tiqwai Hayes ran for two touchdowns as top-ranked Aliquippa slipped past West Allegheny, 19-16, in the Class 4A Parkway Conference on Friday night.
Hayes scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Quips (4-0, 2-0).
Brock Cornell scored on a pair of 26-yard runs for West Allegheny (4-1, 1-1).
Blackhawk 33, Chartiers Valley 16 — Blackhawk (3-2, 2-0) defeated Chartiers Valley (0-5, 0-2) to pick up the Parkway Conference win.
Central Valley 54, New Castle 0 — In Parkway Conference play, Jayvin Thompson caught two touchdown passes from Antwon Johnson and ran for another TD as No. 4 Central Valley (5-0, 2-0) downed New Castle (1-4, 0-2). Johnson added a rushing touchdown while Bret Fitzsimmons ran for 140 yards and one TD.
Montour 21, Ambridge 3 — In the Parkway Conference, Montour (2-3, 1-1) beat Ambridge (1-4, 0-2).
Connellsville 20, Ringgold 6 — Jayden McBride caught three touchdowns passes as Connellsville (2-3, 1-1) beat Ringgold (0-5, 0-1) in the Big Seven Conference.
McKeesport 35, Trinity 6 — Jahmil Perryman threw for a touchdown and ran for two more as No. 2 McKeesport (5-0, 2-0) beat Trinity (2-3, 1-1) in the Big Seven Conference. DaMier Clark added two rushing touchdowns.
Armstrong 19, Hampton 6 — Cadin Olsen threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns as Armstrong (4-1, 1-0) beat Hampton (2-3, 1-1) in Greater Allegheny Conference play. Kyan Kline caught six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Highlands 31, Indiana 0 — Luke Bombalski rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Highlands (5-0, 2-0) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win at Indiana (2-3, 0-2). Aaron Rudolph added touchdowns on a 54-yard run and a 35-yard interception return.
North Catholic 33, Kiski Area 21 — Jack Fennell rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns to lead North Catholic (3-2, 1-1) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win against Kiski Area (0-5, 0-2). Jason Siket threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns and added a 37-yard scoring run for North Catholic. Carson Heinle tossed for 129 yards and one touchdown and ran 14 yards for another for Kiski Area.
Mars 51, Moon 7 — Eric Kasperowicz, Jr. threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a TD to lead Class 4A Mars (4-1) to the win over Class 5A Moon (0-5). Evan Wright added 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Mars.
Allegany, Md. 31, Albert Gallatin 20 — Albert Gallatin (2-3) fell to Allegany, Md. in nonconference play.
Albert Gallatin, Aliquippa, Ambridge, Armstrong, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Connellsville, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Kiski Area, Mars, McKeesport, Montour, Moon, New Castle, North Catholic, Ringgold, Trinity, West Allegheny
