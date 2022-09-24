WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 1 Aliquippa rallies past West Allegheny in Parkway Conference

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Alliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes poses for a photo during the Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team event Friday, July 15, 2022 at Kennywood.

Tiqwai Hayes ran for two touchdowns as top-ranked Aliquippa slipped past West Allegheny, 19-16, in the Class 4A Parkway Conference on Friday night.

Hayes scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Quips (4-0, 2-0).

Brock Cornell scored on a pair of 26-yard runs for West Allegheny (4-1, 1-1).

Blackhawk 33, Chartiers Valley 16 — Blackhawk (3-2, 2-0) defeated Chartiers Valley (0-5, 0-2) to pick up the Parkway Conference win.

Central Valley 54, New Castle 0 — In Parkway Conference play, Jayvin Thompson caught two touchdown passes from Antwon Johnson and ran for another TD as No. 4 Central Valley (5-0, 2-0) downed New Castle (1-4, 0-2). Johnson added a rushing touchdown while Bret Fitzsimmons ran for 140 yards and one TD.

Montour 21, Ambridge 3 — In the Parkway Conference, Montour (2-3, 1-1) beat Ambridge (1-4, 0-2).

Connellsville 20, Ringgold 6 — Jayden McBride caught three touchdowns passes as Connellsville (2-3, 1-1) beat Ringgold (0-5, 0-1) in the Big Seven Conference.

McKeesport 35, Trinity 6 — Jahmil Perryman threw for a touchdown and ran for two more as No. 2 McKeesport (5-0, 2-0) beat Trinity (2-3, 1-1) in the Big Seven Conference. DaMier Clark added two rushing touchdowns.

Armstrong 19, Hampton 6 — Cadin Olsen threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns as Armstrong (4-1, 1-0) beat Hampton (2-3, 1-1) in Greater Allegheny Conference play. Kyan Kline caught six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Highlands 31, Indiana 0 — Luke Bombalski rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Highlands (5-0, 2-0) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win at Indiana (2-3, 0-2). Aaron Rudolph added touchdowns on a 54-yard run and a 35-yard interception return.

North Catholic 33, Kiski Area 21 — Jack Fennell rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns to lead North Catholic (3-2, 1-1) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win against Kiski Area (0-5, 0-2). Jason Siket threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns and added a 37-yard scoring run for North Catholic. Carson Heinle tossed for 129 yards and one touchdown and ran 14 yards for another for Kiski Area.

Mars 51, Moon 7 — Eric Kasperowicz, Jr. threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a TD to lead Class 4A Mars (4-1) to the win over Class 5A Moon (0-5). Evan Wright added 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Mars.

Allegany, Md. 31, Albert Gallatin 20 — Albert Gallatin (2-3) fell to Allegany, Md. in nonconference play.

