WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 4 Plum stays unbeaten with win over Hampton

Friday, October 9, 2020 | 11:51 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Plum quarterback Ryan Hubner runs the ball during a practice on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020.

Ryan Hubner threw for 178 yards and a 62-yard touchdown pass to Reed Martin as No. 4 Plum scored a 20-7 victory over Hampton (3-2, 3-2) in the Class 5A Greater Allegheny Conference on Friday night.

Martin caught five passes for 105 yards for the Mustangs (5-0, 5-0). Logan Brooks scored on a 74-yard run, and Eryck Moore scored on a 19-yard run.

Christian Liberto scored on a 1-yard run for Hampton.

McKeesport 12, West Mifflin 7 — Terrance Glenn ran for 123 yards and Milton Campos booted field goals of 31 and 32 yards as McKeesport (4-1, 3-1) beat West Mifflin (1-4, 1-4) in the Big Eight Conference.

Armstrong 40, Greensburg Salem 0 — Cadin Olsen threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns to lead Armstrong (3-2, 3-2) to the shutout over Greensburg Salem (1-4, 1-4) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Cole Brown caught five passes for 109 yards and rushed for a touchdown while Jesse Helper added four receptions for 73 yards and a TD. Greensburg Salem has lost three in a row.

Highlands 48, Indiana 14 — Chandler Thimons threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns as Highlands (2-3, 2-3) beat Indiana (2-3, 2-3) in Greater Allegheny Conference play. Brock White caught two scoring passes and ran for another. Kaeleb White also caught a TD pass. D.J. Loveland returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score, Wahkeem Roman returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown and Elijah Coleman recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD.

Mars 48, Knoch 13 — Teddy Ruffner ran for more than 300 yards and six touchdowns to lead Mars (4-1, 4-1) to a Greater Allegheny Conference victory over Knoch (0-5, 0-5). Gavin McGowan and Zane Inklovich scored for Knoch, which led 13-7 in the second quarter.

Montour 34, Blackhawk 8 — In the Parkway Conference, Gannon Kadlecik ran for 113 yards and one touchdown to lead Montour (4-1, 2-1) to victory over Blackhawk (2-3, 1-2). Caleb Williams added touchdowns on a 2-yard run and a 30-yard interception return.

Trinity 41, Washington 0 — Micah Finley ran for two touchdowns, caught a 45-yard scoring pass from Connor Roberts and returned a fumble 52 yards for the game’s first points as Class 4A Trinity (4-2) beat Class 2A No. 3 Washington (3-2). Finley ran for 117 yards and had 82 yards receiving while Roberts threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

