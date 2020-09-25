WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Olsen’s arm leads Armstrong past Knoch in GAC

Friday, September 25, 2020 | 11:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws during workouts Thursday, July 15, 2020 at Armstrong High School.

Cadin Olsen threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead Armstrong to a 34-7 victory over Knoch (0-3, 0-3) in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference on Friday night.

Noah Cooper caught five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for the River Hawks (2-1, 2-1).

West Mifflin 27, Laurel Highlands 20 — Tyrell Ogletree ran for 133 yards and one touchdown as West Mifflin (1-2, 1-2) beat Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-1) In the Big Eight Conference. Tayshawn McMillan threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Joe Chambers hit Rodney Gallagher with scoring passes of 2 and 82 yards for Laurel Highlands.

Hampton 28, Highlands 21 — Jake Premick ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hampton (2-1, 2-1) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win against Highlands (1-2, 1-2). Chandler Thimons tossed for 171 yards and two Highlands touchdowns.

Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 28 — Devin Flint ran for 174 yards and five touchdowns as Indiana (1-2, 1-2) beat Greensburg Salem (1-2, 1-2) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Zach Herrington rushed for a game-high 248 yards for Indiana and scored on a 65-yard run. Hayden Teska threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, and Alex Briggs ran for 118 yards and two scores for Greensburg Salem.

Blackhawk 38, Ambridge 7 — Carson Davidson threw for 178 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead Class 4A Blackhawk (2-1) to victory against Class 3A Ambridge. Tyler Dietterich, Logan Calior, Zach Ours and Grant Wissner also ran for scores for the Cougars.

Central Valley 49, New Castle 21 — Logan Alexander rushed for 181 yards and one touchdown as Class 3A No. 1 Central Valley (3-0) defeated Class 4A New Castle (0-3). Ameer Dudley added 108 yards and a touchdown through the air while Stephon Hall chipped in two rushing touchdowns. Malachi Sherman ran for 113 yards for New Castle.

Aliquippa 73, Quaker Valley 0 — Class 4A No. 3 Aliquippa (3-0) scored 57 points in the first half in its nonconference shutout against Class 3A Quaker Valley (0-3). Antonyo Anderson scored on a 60-yard kickoff return, a 34-yard pass from Vaughn Morris and a 30-yard fumble return. Morris and teammate Vernon Redd added two rushing touchdowns each.

Chartiers Valley 39, Hopewell 12 — Anthony Mackey threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards and another TD to lead Class 4A No. 5 Chartiers Valley (3-0) to victory at Hopewell (0-3).

Ringgold 48, Uniontown 6 — In nonconference play, John Polefko rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns as Ringgold (1-2) downed Uniontown (0-1).

