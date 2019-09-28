WPIAL Class 4A roundup: South Fayette tops Blackhawk in Northwest 8 showdown

Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 12:07 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Naman Alemada throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

Naman Alemada threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 South Fayette to a 34-14 victory at Blackhawk (3-3, 3-2) in a Class 4A Northwest 8 Conference game Friday night.

Shay Aitken ran for 170 yards and a touchdown while teammate Ryan McGuire caught seven passes for 112 yards and a TD for the Lions (5-1, 3-0). Marques Watson-Trent scored Blackhawk’s touchdowns on interception returns of 77 and 64 yards.

West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 23 — Laronday Wilder ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 West Mifflin (4-2, 3-0) over Laurel Highlands (0-6, 0-3) in the Big 8 Conference. Dasani Green added 100 rushing yards and a 62-yard touchdown run.

Trinity 35, Indiana 15 — In the Big 8 Conference, Trinity (2-3, 2-3) defeated Indiana (1-5, 1-4).

New Castle 36, South Park 14 — Michael Wells threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns to lead New Castle (4-2) to a nonconference win at South Park (2-3). Demetrius McKnight ran for 110 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 107 yards and another TD. Rudy Mihoces rushed for 113 yards for South Park.

Ringgold 16, Beaver 13 — In nonconference play, Ringgold (1-5) held Beaver (1-5) to 94 yards and four first downs in its nonconference win. Clayton Rosensteel’s 28-yard field goal sealed the win in the final seconds. The victory snapped an 18-game losing streak.

Thomas Jefferson 61, Connellsville 7 — Shane Stump threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran 25 yards for another TD to lead Class 4A No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (6-0) to the nonconference win against Connellsville (1-5). Dylan Mallozzi rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns while Dan Deabner caught five passes for 107 yards and a TD and returned a punt 52 yards for another score.

