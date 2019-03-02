WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball final preview: Chartiers Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson

By: Don Rebel

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 7:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Jenna Clark drives past Oakland Catholic’s Alexis Sestric during their WPIAL Class 5A girls semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at North Allegheny High School.

Class 5A girls

Chartiers Valley (24-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (19-6)

3 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

Starting lineups

No. 1 Chartiers Valley (24-0)

Coach: Tim McConnell

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

4 Megan McConnell, G, 5-7, Jr.

12 Mackenzie Wagner, G, 5-10, Sr.

23 Alexandra Ferrella, G, 5-6, Sr.

24 Aislin Malcolm, G, 5-10, Fr.

55 Gabby Legister, C, 6-2, Sr.

No. 6 Thomas Jefferson (19-6)

Coach: Lisa Fairman

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

1 Jenna Clark, G, 5-7, Sr.

4 Shaylor Williams, G, 5-5, Sr.

10 Dalaney Ranallo, F, 5-11, Jr.

11 Alyssa DeAngelo, G, 5-9, Jr.

25 Molly Wagner, F, 5-7, Jr.

Title game history: While the boys basketball team at Chartiers Valley has won six WPIAL championships, the girls program is looking for its first gold ball. The only other title game appearance for the Colts was in 2013 with current North Allegheny coach Spencer Stefko as head coach when Chartiers Valley fell to Bethel Park, 47-34, in the Class AAAA final. Thomas Jefferson also is in search of its first district crown and is appearing in only its second finals. The first was nearly 40 years ago when the Jaguars lost 53-39 to Shaler in the 1980 Class AAA title contest.

Stat leaders: CV: Mackenzie Wagner 17.2; TJ: Jenna Clark 20.2

Notable: Chartiers Valley and Peters Township are the only two WPIAL girls basketball teams with perfect records heading into the finals. The Colts swept the Jaguars in the two regular-season Section 1 meetings within an eight-day span in mid-January, winning 68-50 at home and 41-38 at TJ. That win was the closest margin of victory all season for the Colts, who won all but two of their games by double digits. Tim McConnell hopes to win the rare Triple Crown after claiming gold while coaching his sons T.J. and Matty. This is his first season coaching daughter Megan. … Thomas Jefferson has won eight straight games, their longest win streak of the season. Fairman is in her first season at her alma mater after coaching at Belle Vernon for seven years. After routing Plum in the first round, the Jaguars wiped out 2018 Class 5A champion Gateway with a 27-point win in the quarterfinals and a 13-point victory over No. 2 Oakland Catholic in the semifinals.

Predicted winner: Chartiers Valley

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Thomas Jefferson