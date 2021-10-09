WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Bethel Park rolls past No. 4 South Fayette

By:

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 12:22 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Bethel Park head coach Brian Delallo looks on during a 7 on 7 high school football tournament Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Bethel Park.

Troy Volpatti rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bethel Park to a 27-7 win over No. 4 South Fayette (4-3, 0-2) in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference on Friday night.

Max Blanc threw for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown for Bethel Park (4-3, 2-0). Landon Lutz tossed for 151 yards and rushed for the lone touchdown for South Fayette.

Moon at Peters Township, suspended — The Allegheny 6 clash was suspended because of lightning with 11:33 left in the third quarter with Moon leading 14-13. It will resume at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upper St. Clair 17, West Allegheny 3 — Ethan Heister ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns as Upper St. Clair (4-3, 2-0) beat West Allegheny (3-3, 0-2) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Brady Erdos threw for 103 yards for Upper St. Clair. Mason Marchinsky tossed for 149 yards in the loss.

Latrobe 55, Connellsville 13 — Drake Clayton ran 17 times for 227 yards and a touchdown and Kyle Brewer had 12 carries for 115 yards and a score as Latrobe (3-4, 1-1) rolled past Connellsville (0-7, 0-2) in the Class 5A Big East Conference. Latrobe racked up 557 yards of total offense. Bobby Fetter ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to Corey Boerio.

The Wildcats jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter on a double pass — Fetter to Brayden Reott to Brewer for a 46-yard score.

Brewer had a 63-yard TD run in the second quarter.

For Connellsville, Zak David scored on a 2-yard run and Jason McBride on a 16-yard pass from Anthony Piasecki.

Woodland Hills 37, Franklin Regional 21 — Woodland Hills (2-5, 1-1) picked up its first win since Week Zero by defeating Franklin Regional (2-5, 1-1) in the Big East Conference.

Pine-Richland 35, Shaler 0 — In the Northeast Conference, No. 2 Pine-Richland (4-3, 2-0) won its fourth straight with its shutout over Shaler (2-5, 0-2).

Tags: Bethel Park, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Latrobe, Pine-Richland, Shaler, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills