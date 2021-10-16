WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Birch leads no. 4 Gateway past Woodland Hills

Friday, October 15, 2021 | 11:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway quarterback Brad Birch threw for 293 yards in Friday’s win.

Brad Birch completed 21 of 26 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 4 Gateway to the 40-21 Class 5A Big East Conference win against Woodland Hills (2-6, 1-2) on Friday night.

Patrick Body caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown for Gateway (5-3, 2-1), which trailed 21-20 heading into the final quarter.

Jashawn Pringle threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Woodland Hills.

West Allegheny 28, South Fayette 0 — Nodin Tracy ran for 149 yards and one touchdown as West Allegheny (4-3, 1-2) shut out South Fayette (4-4, 0-3) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Brayden Lambert added field goals of 42 and 41 yards for West Allegheny.

Kiski Area 42, Shaler 26 — CJ Hepler ran for 250 yards and a touchdown, and Brock Wilkins added 100 rushing yards and three scores as Kiski Area won a Northeast Conference game.

Logan Johnson and Lebryn Smith each threw touchdown passes for the Cavaliers (6-2, 1-2), who snapped a two-game losing skid and clinched their first winning season since 2003.

Shaler fell to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play. The Titans have lost six straight games.

Tags: Gateway, Kiski Area, Shaler, South Fayette, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills