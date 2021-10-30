WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Penn Hills tops Kiski Area to share Northeast Conference crown
Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:12 AM
Julian Dugger threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Penn Hills to a 42-22 victory at Kiski Area (6-4, 1-4) in a Class 5A Northeast Conference football game Friday.
Raion Strader caught four passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns for Penn Hills (6-3, 4-1).
Logan Johnson, DeShawn McBryde and Brayden Dunmire ran for touchdowns for Kiski Area.
Moon 46, West Allegheny 10 — Jeremiah Dean rushed for three touchdowns as No. 1 Moon (10-0, 5-0) scored 28 points in the third quarter to defeat West Allegheny (4-5, 1-4) and claim the Allegheny Six Conference title.
Big East
Gateway 56, Franklin Regional 9 — Brad Birch threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns as No. 4 Gateway (7-3, 4-1) clinched second place in the Big East Conference with its win at Franklin Regional (3-7, 2-3). Brett Birch caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, and teammate Dallas Harper added four receptions for 101 yards and two TDs.
Zach Bewszka returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown for Franklin Regional.
Penn-Trafford 42, Latrobe 0 — Cade Yacamelli ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Penn-Trafford (8-2, 5-0) shut out Latrobe (3-7, 1-4) to clinch the Big East Conference title. Jacob Otto returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Carter Green threw for 110 yards and a TD and ran for another score.
Woodland Hills 42, Connellsville 7 — Deontae Williams rushed for three touchdowns as Woodland Hills (4-6, 3-2) beat Connellsville (0-10, 0-5) in the Big East Conference. The Wolverines scored 28 points in the first quarter.
North Hills 49, Shaler 19 — Liam Tracey ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns as North Hills (7-3, 4-1) scored 28 points in the first quarter on the way to beating Shaler (2-8, 0-5) in Northeast Conference play. John Green threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns for North Hills. Keegan Smetanka threw for 182 yards and all three Shaler TDs.
