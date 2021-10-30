WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Penn Hills tops Kiski Area to share Northeast Conference crown

By:

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:12 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger looks to throw during practice Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Penn Hills High School.

Julian Dugger threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Penn Hills to a 42-22 victory at Kiski Area (6-4, 1-4) in a Class 5A Northeast Conference football game Friday.

Raion Strader caught four passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns for Penn Hills (6-3, 4-1).

Logan Johnson, DeShawn McBryde and Brayden Dunmire ran for touchdowns for Kiski Area.

Moon 46, West Allegheny 10 — Jeremiah Dean rushed for three touchdowns as No. 1 Moon (10-0, 5-0) scored 28 points in the third quarter to defeat West Allegheny (4-5, 1-4) and claim the Allegheny Six Conference title.

Big East

Gateway 56, Franklin Regional 9 — Brad Birch threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns as No. 4 Gateway (7-3, 4-1) clinched second place in the Big East Conference with its win at Franklin Regional (3-7, 2-3). Brett Birch caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, and teammate Dallas Harper added four receptions for 101 yards and two TDs.

Zach Bewszka returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown for Franklin Regional.

Penn-Trafford 42, Latrobe 0 — Cade Yacamelli ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Penn-Trafford (8-2, 5-0) shut out Latrobe (3-7, 1-4) to clinch the Big East Conference title. Jacob Otto returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Carter Green threw for 110 yards and a TD and ran for another score.

Woodland Hills 42, Connellsville 7 — Deontae Williams rushed for three touchdowns as Woodland Hills (4-6, 3-2) beat Connellsville (0-10, 0-5) in the Big East Conference. The Wolverines scored 28 points in the first quarter.

North Hills 49, Shaler 19 — Liam Tracey ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns as North Hills (7-3, 4-1) scored 28 points in the first quarter on the way to beating Shaler (2-8, 0-5) in Northeast Conference play. John Green threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns for North Hills. Keegan Smetanka threw for 182 yards and all three Shaler TDs.

Tags: Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Moon, North Hills, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Shaler, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills