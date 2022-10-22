WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Gateway tops Norwin to clinch playoff berth

Friday, October 21, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway quarterback Brad Birch throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter against Hempfield on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Spartan Stadium.

Brad Birch threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 3 Gateway to a 42-10 Class 5A Big East Conference win against Norwin (1-8, 0-4) on Friday night.

Chris Livesey caught four passes for 152 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 59-yard punt return for Gateway (7-2, 4-1), which clinched a playoff berth with the win.

Nicholas Urey threw for 132 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Plum 34, Hempfield 21 — In the Big East Conference, Eryck Moore ran for two touchdowns and scored on an 88-yard kickoff return as Plum (4-5, 2-3) eliminated Hempfield (5-4, 1-3) from playoff contention. Eli Binakowsky rushed for two touchdowns for Hempfield.

Upper St. Clair 43, Moon 6 — Ethan Hellman threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns as Class 5A No. 5 Upper St. Clair (7-2, 3-1) defeated Moon (0-9, 0-4) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Ty Lagoni added touchdowns for Upper St. Clair on a 12-yard reception and a 47-yard punt return.

Penn Hills 37, Shaler 7 — In the Northeast Conference, Amir Key ran for 201 yards and a touchdown to lead Penn Hills (5-4, 3-1) to the win over Shaler (4-5, 1-3). Luke Cignetti ran for 118 yards and one touchdown for Shaler.

Pine-Richland 35, Woodland Hills 21 – Ethan Pillar rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and Ryan Palmieri ran for 126 yards and two scores as Pine-Richland (6-3, 3-1) won a Northeast Conference game against Woodland Hills (4-5, 2-2).

Canon-McMillan 26, Peters Township 7 — Austyn Winkleblech scored on a 12-yard pass from Ben Urso and a 90-yard interception as Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan (5-4) scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Class 5A Peters Township (6-3). Jake Kasper rushed for 188 yards for Canon-McMillan. Chris Cibrone paced Peters Township’s offense with 106 passing yards and a touchdown.

Franklin Regional 34, North Hills 14 — Roman Sarnic threw for 112 yards and a touchdown and ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 4 Franklin Regional (6-2) to the nonconference win at North Hills (3-6). Cooper Thompson scored both North Hills touchdowns — on a 7-yard pass from John Green and on an 83-yard kick return.

Mt. Lebanon 41, Baldwin 0 — David Shields threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as Class 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (4-5) shut out Class 5A Baldwin (1-8).

North Allegheny 20, Penn-Trafford 3 — Khiryn Boyd threw for one touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another TD as Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (8-1) beat Class 5A Penn-Trafford (5-4). Nick Van Winkle added field goals of 41 and 36 yards in the win. Logan Swartz kicked a 24-yard field goal for Penn-Trafford.

Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0 — Makel Darnell rushed for three touchdowns as Albert Gallatin (3-5) downed Brownsville (0-8) in nonconference play.

McDowell 48, Butler 24 — Despite Mac Schnur throwing for 431 yards and four touchdowns, Butler (4-5) fell to McDowell in District 10 play. Braylon Littlejohn caught 12 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns for Butler. Ben Moore threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns for McDowell.

