WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Colella lifts No. 1 North Allegheny past Butler

By:

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 12:45 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny head coach Art Walker Jr. talks with Percise Colon during practice Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in McCandless.

Luke Colella scored on a 52-yard punt return and a 5-yard run as top-ranked North Allegheny rolled to a 49-14 victory over Butler (0-7, 0-5) in Class 6A play on Friday night.

Amosis Porter added touchdowns on a 59-yard run and a 10-yard reception from Ben Petschke. The Tigers (7-0, 6-0) led 42-7 at halftime.

Pine-Richland 63, Canon-McMillan 7 — Cole Spencer threw three touchdown passes as No. 3 Pine-Richland (6-1, 4-1) downed Canon-McMillan (1-6, 1-4) in Class 6A. D’Avay Johnson caught a TD pass and returned an interception 47 yards for a score for the Rams. Luke Meckler also scored on a pair of 13-yard TD runs.

Central Catholic 28, Norwin 14 — In Class 6A, No. 2 Central Catholic (6-1, 4-1) doubled-up Norwin (2-5, 1-4).

