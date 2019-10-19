WPIAL Class 6A roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny stays unbeaten

By:

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:04 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The North Allegheny student section cheers after a Tigers’ score at Wright Field at Newman Stadium on Sept. 20, 2019, during a game against Mt. Lebanon.

Ben Petschke threw for 109 yards and a touchdown as Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny scored a 33-14 win over Class 5A West Allegheny (3-5) in nonconference play.

Luke Colella ran for a score and caught a 10-yard TD pass. Percise Colon also ran for two touchdowns.

The Tigers improved to 9-0 with the victory.

Gavin Miller tossed for 101 yards in the loss.

Hempfield 56, Butler 28 — Nathan Roby ran for 297 yards and six touchdowns as Hempfield (3-6, 2-6) doubled-up Butler (0-9, 0-7) in Class 6A. Blake Remaley added 115 passing yards and one touchdown for the Spartans.

Zack Slomers caught six passes for 118 yards and one TD for Butler.

Tags: Butler, Hempfield, North Allegheny, West Allegheny