WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS
By:
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:24 AM
Alec Anderson threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs as Carmichaels outlasted Monessen, 40-36, to pick up the WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference win Friday night.
Tyler Richmond and A.J. Donaldson caught TD passes for Carmichaels (5-2, 3-1).
Tyvaughn Kershaw ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Monessen (4-3, 3-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Beth-Center 56, Bentworth 21 — Dominick Revi threw for 180 yards and five touchdowns to lead Beth-Center (2-5, 1-3) to the Tri-County South win against Bentworth (2-5, 0-4). Tyler Berish caught four passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns.
California 47, West Greene 14 — In Tri-County South play, California (5-2, 2-2) beat West Greene (1-6, 1-3).
Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 12 — Landon Stevenson ran for 314 yards, breaking 5,000 in his career, and four touchdowns to lead Mapletown (7-0, 4-0) to the Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (4-3, 2-2). A.J. Vanata added two rushing touchdowns for Mapletown. Cole Jones threw for 124 yards and a touchdown for Jefferson-Morgan.
Laurel 58, Northgate 14 — In the Big 7 Conference, No. 4 Laurel (5-1, 3-0) scored 52 first-half points in its Big 7 win at Northgate (3-4, 1-3).
South Side 15, Shenango 13 — Alex Arrigo ran for 79 yards and Parker Statler added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown as No. 3 South Side (7-0, 3-0) avoided being upset by Shenango (1-6, 1-3) in Big 7 Conference play.
Union 6, Rochester 0 — Union (5-2, 2-1) picked up the low-scoring Big 7 Conference win by defeating Rochester (3-3, 2-2).
Chartiers-Houston 39, Carlynton 8 — Terry Fetsko threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jake Mele, as Chartiers-Houston (4-3, 1-3) defeated Carlynton (0-7, 0-4) in the Black Hills Conference. Jessie Orbin added a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs for Chartiers-Houston.
Fort Cherry 42, Avella 8 — Matt Sieg threw for 109 yards and a touchdown and ran for 113 yards and two TDs to lead Fort Cherry (4-3, 2-2) to the Black Hills Conference win against Avella (1-6, 1-3). Shane Cornali added touchdowns on a 60-yard reception and an 84-yard interception return.
Clairton 67, Springdale 0 – Clairton (2-4, 2-1) rebounded from last week’s loss to Greensburg Central Catholic with a victory over Springdale (0-6, 0-2) in the Class A Eastern Conference.
Riverview 40, Summit Academy 12 — Landon Johnson rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Riverview (3-4) beat Summit Academy (1-6) in nonconference play. Carlo Buzzato added 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Rosado ran for both of Summit Academy’s touchdowns.
