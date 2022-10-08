WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS

By:

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carmichaels’ Alec Anderson works out on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Carmichaels.

Alec Anderson threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs as Carmichaels outlasted Monessen, 40-36, to pick up the WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference win Friday night.

Tyler Richmond and A.J. Donaldson caught TD passes for Carmichaels (5-2, 3-1).

Tyvaughn Kershaw ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Monessen (4-3, 3-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Beth-Center 56, Bentworth 21 — Dominick Revi threw for 180 yards and five touchdowns to lead Beth-Center (2-5, 1-3) to the Tri-County South win against Bentworth (2-5, 0-4). Tyler Berish caught four passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns.

California 47, West Greene 14 — In Tri-County South play, California (5-2, 2-2) beat West Greene (1-6, 1-3).

Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 12 — Landon Stevenson ran for 314 yards, breaking 5,000 in his career, and four touchdowns to lead Mapletown (7-0, 4-0) to the Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (4-3, 2-2). A.J. Vanata added two rushing touchdowns for Mapletown. Cole Jones threw for 124 yards and a touchdown for Jefferson-Morgan.

Laurel 58, Northgate 14 — In the Big 7 Conference, No. 4 Laurel (5-1, 3-0) scored 52 first-half points in its Big 7 win at Northgate (3-4, 1-3).

South Side 15, Shenango 13 — Alex Arrigo ran for 79 yards and Parker Statler added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown as No. 3 South Side (7-0, 3-0) avoided being upset by Shenango (1-6, 1-3) in Big 7 Conference play.

Union 6, Rochester 0 — Union (5-2, 2-1) picked up the low-scoring Big 7 Conference win by defeating Rochester (3-3, 2-2).

Chartiers-Houston 39, Carlynton 8 — Terry Fetsko threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jake Mele, as Chartiers-Houston (4-3, 1-3) defeated Carlynton (0-7, 0-4) in the Black Hills Conference. Jessie Orbin added a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs for Chartiers-Houston.

Fort Cherry 42, Avella 8 — Matt Sieg threw for 109 yards and a touchdown and ran for 113 yards and two TDs to lead Fort Cherry (4-3, 2-2) to the Black Hills Conference win against Avella (1-6, 1-3). Shane Cornali added touchdowns on a 60-yard reception and an 84-yard interception return.

Clairton 67, Springdale 0 – Clairton (2-4, 2-1) rebounded from last week’s loss to Greensburg Central Catholic with a victory over Springdale (0-6, 0-2) in the Class A Eastern Conference.

Riverview 40, Summit Academy 12 — Landon Johnson rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Riverview (3-4) beat Summit Academy (1-6) in nonconference play. Carlo Buzzato added 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Rosado ran for both of Summit Academy’s touchdowns.

Tags: Avella, Bentworth, Beth-Center, California, Carlynton, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Clairton, Fort Cherry, Jefferson-Morgan, Laurel, Mapletown, Monessen, Northgate, Riverview, Rochester, Shenango, South Side, Springdale, Summit Academy, Union, West Greene