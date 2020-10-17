WPIAL Class A roundup: Birch tosses 7 TD passes as Jeannette blanks Bishop Canevin

Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 12:16 AM

Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review Jeanette quarterback Brad Birch competes in a recent game during the 2020 season.

Brad Birch threw for 293 yards and seven touchdowns — including five in the second quarter — as No. 3 Jeannette pitched a 49-0 shutout over Bishop Canevin (3-3, 2-3) in Class A Eastern Conference play Friday night.

Brett Birch caught five passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns while Toby Cline and James Sanders caught two scoring passes each for the Jayhawks (5-1, 5-1).

Clairton 57, Greensburg Central Catholic 18 — No. 1 Clairton improved to 5-0 with a Class A Eastern Conference victory at Greensburg Central Catholic (2-4, 2-4). The Centurions will close the season against Jeannette next Friday.

Springdale 55, Imani Christian 8 — In Eastern Conference play, Dexter Logan ran for two touchdowns and returned a punt 62 yards for another as Springdale (5-1, 5-1) beat Imani Christian (1-5, 1-5). Demitri Fritch also scored three times for Springdale — twice on passes from Legend Ausk and once on a 15-yard run.

Burgettstown 27, Northgate 7 — Shane Kemper ran for 95 yards and the game’s first three touchdowns as Burgettstown (3-3, 3-3) beat Northgate (0-6, 0-6) in Big Seven Conference play. Cole Shergi led Burgettstown’s offense with 127 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Rochester 35, Cornell 7 — Rochester (5-1, 5-1) rebounded after its first loss of the season last week by defeating Cornell (1-5, 1-5) in the Big Seven Conference.

Shenango 45, OLSH 21 — No. 2 Shenango (6-0, 6-0) shut out OLSH in the second half to secure at least a share of the Big Seven Conference championship. Reis Watkins rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns in just over one quarter before exiting with an injury. His backup A.J. Miller tallied 134 total yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Tino Campoli threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Neimiah Azeem threw for 169 yards and a touchdown for fifth-ranked OLSH (4-2, 4-2), while Jay Pearson ran for 150 yards and a touchdown and also had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Union 43, Fort Cherry 42 — Jackson Clark ran 1 yard for the winning touchdown with 1:38 left in the game as Union (3-3, 3-3) rallied to defeat Fort Cherry (2-4, 2-4) in the Big Seven Conference. Tyler Staub threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns for Union, which trailed heading into the fourth quarter, 42-27. Maddox Truschel ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns for Fort Cherry.

Jefferson-Morgan 20, Mapletown 13 — In the Tri-County South, Jonathan Wolfe ran for 141 yards and a touchdown to lead Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 3-3) to victory against Mapletown (1-5, 1-5).

West Greene 53, Brownsville 12 — West Greene (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Brownsville (0-6) in nonconference play.

