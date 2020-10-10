WPIAL Class A roundup: California’s Zuzak runs for 440 yards, 7 TDs in victory

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:14 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review California running back Jaeden Zuzak works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Jaedan Zuzak ran for 440 yards and seven touchdowns to lead unbeaten California to a 65-22 victory against Jefferson-Morgan (2-3, 2-3) in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night.

Damani Stafford added 112 rushing yards and one touchdown for the Trojans (4-0, 4-0).

Burgettstown 29, Cornell 14 — Shane Kemper ran for 190 yards and a touchdown to lead Burgettstown (2-3, 2-3) to the Big Seven win at Cornell (1-4, 1-4). Kemper also caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Jackson LaRocka, who threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Cornell scored both of its touchdowns on kickoff returns — a 75-yard return by Tim Henderson and a 52-yard return by Micah Dickerson.

Fort Cherry 21, Rochester 19 — Maddox Truschel scored on a 10-yard run with 47 seconds left in the Big Seven contest as Fort Cherry (2-3, 2-3) upset No. 4 Rochester (4-1, 4-1). Truschel threw for 152 yards and ran for 95 yards and two TDs.

OLSH 28, Union 18 — Jay Pearson ran for three touchdowns to lead No. 5 OLSH (4-1, 4-1) to the Big Seven win against Union (2-3, 2-3). Tyler Staub rushed for two Union touchdowns.

Shenango 59, Northgate 12 — Reis Watkins ran for 299 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 2 Shenango (5-0, 5-0) to the Big Seven Conference win at Northgate (0-5, 0-5). Tino Campoli threw for 158 yards for Shenango. Austin Mitchell tossed for 104 yards and both Northgate touchdowns.

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Riverview 20 — In the Class A Eastern Conference, Greensburg Central Catholic improved to 2-3 overall and in conference play with a victory at Riverview (0-5, 0-5).

Clairton 64, Imani Christian 0 — Dontae Sanders rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns to lead top-ranked Clairton (4-0, 4-0) to the Eastern Conference shutout against Imani Christian (1-4, 1-4). Clairton scored all its points in the first half.

Avella 13, Mapletown 7 — Noah Markle scored on his second rushing touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter as Avella (4-1, 4-1) beat Mapletown (1-4, 1-4) in the Tri-County South.

Bentworth 48, West Greene 40 — Owen Petrisek ran for 163 yards and five touchdowns as Bentworth (2-3, 2-3) jumped to a 26-point first-quarter lead and held on to beat West Greene (1-3, 1-3) in Tri-County South play. Trent Cavanaugh ran for 130 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Tags: Avella, Bentworth, Burgettstown, California, Clairton, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Greensburg C.C., Imani Christian, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Riverview, Rochester, Shenango, Union, West Greene