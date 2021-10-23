WPIAL Class A roundup: Lovelace scores 6 TDs as Leechburg earns 1st playoff berth since ’88

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:34 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace avoids the tackle attempt of Bishop Canevin’s Keshawn Harris in the first half at Leechburg’s Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Leechburg clinched its first playoff appearance since 1988 by earning a 66-6 victory over Imani Christian (2-6, 1-5) in the WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference on Friday night.

Braylan Lovelace ran 32 times for 183 yards and six touchdowns for Leechburg.

The Blue Devils (7-2, 4-2) have scored 137 points the past two weeks after defeating Riverview, 71-8, last week.

They will wrap up the regular season next week at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Burgettstown 12, Union 8 — In the Big Seven Conference, Burgettstown (4-4, 2-4) defeated Union (3-6, 1-5).

Northgate 21, OLSH 19 — Northgate (3-6, 2-4) defeated OLSH (5-3, 3-3) in a Big Seven Conference matchup. Nehemiah Azeem threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns for OLSH, which can make it into the playoffs with a win against Cornell next week.

Rochester 31, Shenango 16 — Sal Laure rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass as No. 5 Rochester (6-2, 4-2) wrapped up a playoff spot in its Big Seven win at Shenango (3-5, 3-3). Sam Patton threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns for Shenango, which can still make the playoffs with a win at Union next week.

Clairton 12, Springdale 0 — Christian Wade ran for 125 yards and a 12-yard touchdown to help No. 1 Clairton (6-2, 6-0) win an Eastern Conference game at Springdale (5-4, 2-4). Capone Jones also ran for a 10-yard touchdown for the Bears, who have clinched the conference title. Springdale was eliminated from playoff contention.

Carmichaels 63, Avella 22 — Trenton Carther completed all six of his passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 170 yards and two TDs to lead playoff-bound Carmichaels (7-2, 5-1) to the Tri-County South win over Avella (1-5). Carmichaels led at halftime, 48-6.

Mapletown 50, Bentworth 15 — Landan Stevenson ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns and added a TD on a fumble return as Mapletown (6-3, 4-2) clinched a playoff berth by defeating Bentworth (2-6, 1-5) in Tri-County South play. Seth Adams threw for 102 yards and one touchdown for Bentworth.

West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8 — Colin Brady ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns to lead playoff-bound West Greene (7-2, 6-0) to the Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (1-8, 1-5). Wes Whipkey added 100 passing yards and two touchdowns for West Greene, which led 50-0 at halftime.

