WPIAL Class A roundup: Lovelace scores 6 TDs as Leechburg earns 1st playoff berth since ’88
Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:34 AM
Leechburg clinched its first playoff appearance since 1988 by earning a 66-6 victory over Imani Christian (2-6, 1-5) in the WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference on Friday night.
Braylan Lovelace ran 32 times for 183 yards and six touchdowns for Leechburg.
The Blue Devils (7-2, 4-2) have scored 137 points the past two weeks after defeating Riverview, 71-8, last week.
They will wrap up the regular season next week at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Burgettstown 12, Union 8 — In the Big Seven Conference, Burgettstown (4-4, 2-4) defeated Union (3-6, 1-5).
Northgate 21, OLSH 19 — Northgate (3-6, 2-4) defeated OLSH (5-3, 3-3) in a Big Seven Conference matchup. Nehemiah Azeem threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns for OLSH, which can make it into the playoffs with a win against Cornell next week.
Rochester 31, Shenango 16 — Sal Laure rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass as No. 5 Rochester (6-2, 4-2) wrapped up a playoff spot in its Big Seven win at Shenango (3-5, 3-3). Sam Patton threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns for Shenango, which can still make the playoffs with a win at Union next week.
Clairton 12, Springdale 0 — Christian Wade ran for 125 yards and a 12-yard touchdown to help No. 1 Clairton (6-2, 6-0) win an Eastern Conference game at Springdale (5-4, 2-4). Capone Jones also ran for a 10-yard touchdown for the Bears, who have clinched the conference title. Springdale was eliminated from playoff contention.
Carmichaels 63, Avella 22 — Trenton Carther completed all six of his passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 170 yards and two TDs to lead playoff-bound Carmichaels (7-2, 5-1) to the Tri-County South win over Avella (1-5). Carmichaels led at halftime, 48-6.
Mapletown 50, Bentworth 15 — Landan Stevenson ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns and added a TD on a fumble return as Mapletown (6-3, 4-2) clinched a playoff berth by defeating Bentworth (2-6, 1-5) in Tri-County South play. Seth Adams threw for 102 yards and one touchdown for Bentworth.
West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8 — Colin Brady ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns to lead playoff-bound West Greene (7-2, 6-0) to the Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (1-8, 1-5). Wes Whipkey added 100 passing yards and two touchdowns for West Greene, which led 50-0 at halftime.
