WPIAL Class A roundup: Ryan leads California to blowout victory

Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 12:15 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders celebrates his touchdown during a game against West Greene on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Clairton.

Cochise Ryan ran six times for 201 yards and four touchdowns to lead California to a 67-34 victory over Bentworth (2-6, 2-4) in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.

California improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. The Trojans trail West Greene (6-0) and Chartiers-Houston (5-1) heading into Week 8.

Shawn Dziak threw for 226 yards and all five Bentworth touchdowns.

Rochester 50, Northgate 16 — Denny Robinson ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns to lead Rochester (1-7, 1-5) over Northgate (0-7, 0-5) in the Big 7 Conference. Rashawn Reid added 152 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Sto-Rox 68, Bishop Canevin 0 — Eric Wilson threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns to move into ninth-place all-time in WPIAL passing yardage as No. 3 Sto-Rox (8-0, 6-0) downed Bishop Canevin (0-8, 0-5) in Big Seven play. Amahd Pack caught six passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns for Sto-Rox, which led at halftime, 54-0.

Chartiers-Houston 40, Avella 0 — Anthony Lento threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns to lead Chartiers-Houston (6-2, 5-1) to the Tri-County South shutout at Avella (1-7, 0-5). Sam DeWalt rushed for one touchdown and returned a fumble 60 yards for a TD while Jimmy Sadler caught two scoring passes.

OLSH 60, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Jay Pearson threw for three touchdowns and ran for 147 yards and TDs of 50 and 61 yards as Class A No. 5 OLSH (6-2) downed Jefferson-Morgan (2-6) in nonconference play.

