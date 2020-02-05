WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball clinchings through Feb. 4, 2020
Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 11:48 PM
The WPIAL boys basketball regular season has less than a week left.
The playoff field is starting to take shape. When the regular season ends, at least 76 boys basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.
Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Tuesday, Feb. 4 and the playoff scenarios for the bubble teams heading into Friday.
Class 6A: (10 of 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
Central Catholic Vikings
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Peters Township Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hempfield Spartans
Penn-Trafford Warriors
• Still alive: The winner of North Allegheny at North Hills on Friday is in.
• Still alive: If Latrobe beats Hempfield on Friday, it is in. If Hempfield wins, Connellsville is in based on winning three-way tiebreaker against Latrobe and Norwin.
Class 5A: (9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Penn Hills Indians
McKeesport Tigers
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Chartiers Valley Colts
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
South Fayette Lions
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Shaler Titans
Hampton Talbots
• Still alive: Gateway is in with a win over McKeesport on Friday. Woodland Hills is in with a win over Penn Hills on Friday. Albert Gallatin is in with a win over Laurel Highlands on Friday AND losses by Gateway and Woodland Hills.
• Still alive: West Allegheny is in with a win over Chartiers Valley on Friday OR a Trinity loss to South Fayette. Trinity is in with a win at South Fayette on Friday AND a West Allegheny loss.
• Still alive: Winner of Kiski Area at Franklin Regional on Friday is in. Franklin Regional can clinch with a loss AND a Plum loss to Shaler. If Kiski and Plum win, Kiski Area wins three-way tie against Franklin Regional and Plum.
Class 4A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Derry Trojans
Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Ambridge Bridgers
New Castle Red Hurricane
Uniontown Red Raiders
Belle Vernon Leopards
Ringgold Rams
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
• Still alive: Central Valley is in with a win over Hopewell on Friday AND a New Castle loss to Ambridge on Saturday.
Class 3A: (15 of 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Lincoln Park Leopards
Beaver Falls Tigers
Neshannock Lancers
Aliquippa Quips
North Catholic Trojans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Carlynton Cougars
Avonworth Antelopes
South Allegheny Gladiators
Steel Valley Ironmen
Deer Lakes Lancers
Charleroi Cougars
Washington Little Prexies
McGuffey Highlanders
Southmoreland Scotties
• Still alive: Shady Side Academy is in with a win at Deer Lakes on Friday OR an East Allegheny loss to South Allegheny. East Allegheny is in with a win over South Allegheny AND a Shady Side Academy loss to Deer Lakes.
Class 2A: (12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)
Springdale Dynamos
Sto-Rox Vikings
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Winchester Thurston Bears
Jeannette Jayhawks
Serra Catholic Eagles
Brentwood Spartans
California Trojans
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
Sewickley Academy Panthers
• Still alive: Chartiers-Houston is in with a win over Carmichaels on Friday AND a California loss to Bentworth.
• Still alive: South Side is in with a win over Burgettstown on Friday AND a Sewickley Academy loss to OLSH.
Class A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Vincentian Academy Royals
Cornell Raiders
Nazareth Prep Saints
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Imani Christian Saints
Leechburg Blue Devils
Clairton Bears
• Still alive: Union is in with a win over Western Beaver on Friday AND an Eden Christian loss to Nazareth Prep.
