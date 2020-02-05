WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball clinchings through Feb. 4, 2020

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 11:48 PM

Louis Raggiunti | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Devin Burgess (center) competes during practice. The Indians can make the playoffs with a win over North Allegheny on Friday.

The WPIAL boys basketball regular season has less than a week left.

The playoff field is starting to take shape. When the regular season ends, at least 76 boys basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.

Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Tuesday, Feb. 4 and the playoff scenarios for the bubble teams heading into Friday.

Class 6A: (10 of 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

Central Catholic Vikings

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Peters Township Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hempfield Spartans

Penn-Trafford Warriors

• Still alive: The winner of North Allegheny at North Hills on Friday is in.

• Still alive: If Latrobe beats Hempfield on Friday, it is in. If Hempfield wins, Connellsville is in based on winning three-way tiebreaker against Latrobe and Norwin.

Class 5A: (9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Penn Hills Indians

McKeesport Tigers

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Chartiers Valley Colts

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

South Fayette Lions

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Shaler Titans

Hampton Talbots

• Still alive: Gateway is in with a win over McKeesport on Friday. Woodland Hills is in with a win over Penn Hills on Friday. Albert Gallatin is in with a win over Laurel Highlands on Friday AND losses by Gateway and Woodland Hills.

• Still alive: West Allegheny is in with a win over Chartiers Valley on Friday OR a Trinity loss to South Fayette. Trinity is in with a win at South Fayette on Friday AND a West Allegheny loss.

• Still alive: Winner of Kiski Area at Franklin Regional on Friday is in. Franklin Regional can clinch with a loss AND a Plum loss to Shaler. If Kiski and Plum win, Kiski Area wins three-way tie against Franklin Regional and Plum.

Class 4A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Derry Trojans

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Ambridge Bridgers

New Castle Red Hurricane

Uniontown Red Raiders

Belle Vernon Leopards

Ringgold Rams

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

• Still alive: Central Valley is in with a win over Hopewell on Friday AND a New Castle loss to Ambridge on Saturday.

Class 3A: (15 of 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Lincoln Park Leopards

Beaver Falls Tigers

Neshannock Lancers

Aliquippa Quips

North Catholic Trojans

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Carlynton Cougars

Avonworth Antelopes

South Allegheny Gladiators

Steel Valley Ironmen

Deer Lakes Lancers

Charleroi Cougars

Washington Little Prexies

McGuffey Highlanders

Southmoreland Scotties

• Still alive: Shady Side Academy is in with a win at Deer Lakes on Friday OR an East Allegheny loss to South Allegheny. East Allegheny is in with a win over South Allegheny AND a Shady Side Academy loss to Deer Lakes.

Class 2A: (12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)

Springdale Dynamos

Sto-Rox Vikings

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Winchester Thurston Bears

Jeannette Jayhawks

Serra Catholic Eagles

Brentwood Spartans

California Trojans

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Laurel Spartans

Sewickley Academy Panthers

• Still alive: Chartiers-Houston is in with a win over Carmichaels on Friday AND a California loss to Bentworth.

• Still alive: South Side is in with a win over Burgettstown on Friday AND a Sewickley Academy loss to OLSH.

Class A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)

Vincentian Academy Royals

Cornell Raiders

Nazareth Prep Saints

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Imani Christian Saints

Leechburg Blue Devils

Clairton Bears

• Still alive: Union is in with a win over Western Beaver on Friday AND an Eden Christian loss to Nazareth Prep.

