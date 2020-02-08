WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball clinchings through Feb. 7, 2020
Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 12:11 AM
The WPIAL boys basketball regular season section play is all but over.
The playoff field is nearly complete as 76 boys basketball teams have earned a spot in the WPIAL postseason.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Friday, Feb. 7 and the playoff scenarios for the bubble teams heading into Saturday.
Class 6A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
Central Catholic Vikings
North Allegheny Tigers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Peters Township Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hempfield Spartans
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Connellsville Falcons
*Connellsville wins head-to-head tiebreak with Norwin and Latrobe.
Class 5A: (11 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Penn Hills Indians
McKeesport Tigers
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Gateway Gators
Chartiers Valley Colts
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
South Fayette Lions
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Shaler Titans
Hampton Talbots
Franklin Regional Panthers
Still alive – Woodland Hills is in if McKeesport beats Gateway on Saturday.
Still alive – Trinity will clinch with a win over South Fayette on Saturday. If South Fayette wins, West Allegheny is in based on head-to-head tiebreaker over Trinity and Montour.
Class 4A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Derry Trojans
Quaker Valley Quakers
Blackhawk Cougars
New Castle Red Hurricane
Ambridge Bridgers
Uniontown Red Raiders
Belle Vernon Leopards
Ringgold Rams
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Still alive – Central Valley is in if Ambridge beats New Castle on Saturday. Central Valley loses a head-to-head tiebreaker with Ambridge.
Class 3A: (16 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched)
Lincoln Park Leopards
Beaver Falls Tigers
Aliquippa Quips
Neshannock Lancers
North Catholic Trojans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Carlynton Cougars
Avonworth Antelopes
South Allegheny Gladiators
Steel Valley Ironmen
Deer Lakes Lancers
Shady Side Academy Indians
Charleroi Cougars
Washington Little Prexies
McGuffey Highlanders
Southmoreland Scotties
Still alive –East Allegheny is in with a win over South Allegheny.
Class 2A: (12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)
Springdale Dynamos
Sto-Rox Vikings
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Winchester Thurston Bears
Jeannette Jayhawks
Brentwood Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
California Trojans
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Still alive – Chartiers-Houston is in with a win over Carmichaels AND a California loss to Bentworth on Saturday.
Still alive – South Side is in if Sewickley Academy loses to OLSH on Saturday.
Class A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first round byes)
Vincentian Academy Royals
Cornell Raiders
Nazareth Prep Saints
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Imani Christian Saints
Clairton Bears
Leechburg Blue Devils
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
