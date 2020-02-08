WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball clinchings through Feb. 7, 2020

By:

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 12:11 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Landon Butler (4) tries to get the ball in the net as Hempfield’s Mike Gaffney lands on his back in WPIAL basketball on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Hempfield Area High School.

The WPIAL boys basketball regular season section play is all but over.

The playoff field is nearly complete as 76 boys basketball teams have earned a spot in the WPIAL postseason.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Friday, Feb. 7 and the playoff scenarios for the bubble teams heading into Saturday.

Class 6A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

Central Catholic Vikings

North Allegheny Tigers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Peters Township Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hempfield Spartans

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Connellsville Falcons

*Connellsville wins head-to-head tiebreak with Norwin and Latrobe.

Class 5A: (11 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)

Penn Hills Indians

McKeesport Tigers

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Gateway Gators

Chartiers Valley Colts

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

South Fayette Lions

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Shaler Titans

Hampton Talbots

Franklin Regional Panthers

Still alive – Woodland Hills is in if McKeesport beats Gateway on Saturday.

Still alive – Trinity will clinch with a win over South Fayette on Saturday. If South Fayette wins, West Allegheny is in based on head-to-head tiebreaker over Trinity and Montour.

Class 4A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Derry Trojans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Blackhawk Cougars

New Castle Red Hurricane

Ambridge Bridgers

Uniontown Red Raiders

Belle Vernon Leopards

Ringgold Rams

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Still alive – Central Valley is in if Ambridge beats New Castle on Saturday. Central Valley loses a head-to-head tiebreaker with Ambridge.

Class 3A: (16 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched)

Lincoln Park Leopards

Beaver Falls Tigers

Aliquippa Quips

Neshannock Lancers

North Catholic Trojans

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Carlynton Cougars

Avonworth Antelopes

South Allegheny Gladiators

Steel Valley Ironmen

Deer Lakes Lancers

Shady Side Academy Indians

Charleroi Cougars

Washington Little Prexies

McGuffey Highlanders

Southmoreland Scotties

Still alive –East Allegheny is in with a win over South Allegheny.

Class 2A: (12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)

Springdale Dynamos

Sto-Rox Vikings

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Winchester Thurston Bears

Jeannette Jayhawks

Brentwood Spartans

Serra Catholic Eagles

California Trojans

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Laurel Spartans

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Still alive – Chartiers-Houston is in with a win over Carmichaels AND a California loss to Bentworth on Saturday.

Still alive – South Side is in if Sewickley Academy loses to OLSH on Saturday.

Class A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first round byes)

Vincentian Academy Royals

Cornell Raiders

Nazareth Prep Saints

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Imani Christian Saints

Clairton Bears

Leechburg Blue Devils

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.