WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 10, 2023
By:
Friday, February 10, 2023 | 11:18 PM
The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is almost set.
Eighty-eight teams have punched their tickets, with Latrobe holding out hope of being the 89th with a victory over Gateway on Saturday.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting on Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Friday.
Class 6A
Field is set with eight teams
New Castle Red Hurricane
Central Catholic Vikings
Butler Golden Tornado
Seneca Valley Raiders
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Baldwin Highlanders
Norwin Knights
Class 5A
16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Trinity Hillers
Penn Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Gateway Gators
Kiski Area Cavaliers
McKeesport Tigers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
North Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
• Latrobe (3-6) could clinch a playoff spot as the fifth team out of Section 3 with a win over Gateway on Saturday.
Class 4A
Field is set with 17 teams
Hampton Talbots
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Lincoln Park Leopards
North Catholic Trojans
Beaver Bobcats
Blackhawk Cougars
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Belle Vernon Leopards
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Quaker Valley Quakers
South Allegheny Gladiators
West Mifflin Titans
Montour Spartans
Avonworth Antelopes
Class 3A
Field is set with 16 teams
Mohawk Warriors
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Ellwood City Wolverines
Steel Valley Ironmen
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Deer Lakes Lancers
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Burrell Buccaneers
Derry Trojans
Yough Cougars
Washington Little Prexies
Brownsville Falcons
McGuffey Highlanders
Class 2A
Field is set with 18 teams
Aliquippa Quips
Shenango Wildcats
Northgate Flames
Laurel Spartans
South Side Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Nazareth Prep Saints
Propel Braddock Hills Lions
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Jeannette Jayhawks
Clairton Bears
Fort Cherry Rangers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Bentworth Bearcats
Class A
Field is set with 13 teams
Union Scotties
Carlynton Cougars
Rochester Rams
Avella Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Mapletown Maples
Imani Christian Saints
Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Summit Academy Knights
