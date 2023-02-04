WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 3, 2023

By:

Friday, February 3, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Braylon Littlejohn (0) celebrates with Charles Kreinbaucher after scoring against Pine-Richland last season.

The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with only one week left in the regular season.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Friday.

Class 6A

6 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot

New Castle Red Hurricane

Butler Golden Tornado

Central Catholic Vikings

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Class 5A

11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Trinity Hillers

Penn Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Gateway Gators

McKeesport Tigers

North Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 4A

13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Hampton Talbots

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Lincoln Park Leopards

North Catholic Trojans

Beaver Bobcats

Blackhawk Cougars

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Belle Vernon Leopards

South Allegheny Gladiators

Quaker Valley Quakers

Class 3A

13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mohawk Warriors

Neshannock Lancers

Beaver Falls Tigers

Steel Valley Ironmen

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Derry Trojans

Washington Little Prexies

Yough Cougars

Class 2A

14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Aliquippa Quips

Shenango Wildcats

Northgate Flames

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Nazareth Prep Saints

Propel Braddock Hills Lions

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Jeannette Jayhawks

Fort Cherry Rangers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Class A

10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

Carlynton Cougars

Rochester Rams

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Imani Christian Saints

Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs

Summit Academy Knights

Aquinas Academy Crusaders