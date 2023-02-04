WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 3, 2023
Friday, February 3, 2023 | 11:58 PM
The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with only one week left in the regular season.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Friday.
Class 6A
6 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot
New Castle Red Hurricane
Butler Golden Tornado
Central Catholic Vikings
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Baldwin Highlanders
Class 5A
11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Trinity Hillers
Penn Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Gateway Gators
McKeesport Tigers
North Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 4A
13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Hampton Talbots
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Lincoln Park Leopards
North Catholic Trojans
Beaver Bobcats
Blackhawk Cougars
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Belle Vernon Leopards
South Allegheny Gladiators
Quaker Valley Quakers
Class 3A
13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Mohawk Warriors
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Steel Valley Ironmen
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Derry Trojans
Washington Little Prexies
Yough Cougars
Class 2A
14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Aliquippa Quips
Shenango Wildcats
Northgate Flames
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Nazareth Prep Saints
Propel Braddock Hills Lions
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Jeannette Jayhawks
Fort Cherry Rangers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Class A
10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
Carlynton Cougars
Rochester Rams
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Imani Christian Saints
Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs
Summit Academy Knights
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
