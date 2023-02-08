WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 7, 2023

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Connor Flemm celebrates a 3-pointer against Mars on Dec. 15, 2022.

The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is nearly set with only a few days left in the regular season.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting on Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.

Class 6A

8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff spot

New Castle Red Hurricane

Central Catholic Vikings

Butler Golden Tornado

Seneca Valley Raiders

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

• Hempfield (3-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over visiting Norwin on Friday in Section 2-6A.

Class 5A

14 of a possible 20 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Trinity Hillers

Penn Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Gateway Gators

Kiski Area Cavaliers

McKeesport Tigers

North Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Moon Tigers

• Ringgold (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Trinity on Friday in Section 1-5A.

• Franklin Regional (3-6), Latrobe (3-6) and Penn-Trafford (3-6) are all alive for a playoff spot in Section 3-5A. On Friday, Franklin Regional is at McKeesport, Latrobe visits Gateway, and Penn-Trafford hosts Kiski Area. If any two of them win, they would both qualify. If all three win or all three lose, they would all qualify.

• Chartiers Valley (4-5) and South Fayette (4-5) are alive for a playoff spot in Section 4-5A. On Friday, Chartiers Valley is at North Hills while South Fayette visits West Allegheny. If they both win or both lose, they will both qualify.

Class 4A

16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Hampton Talbots

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Lincoln Park Leopards

North Catholic Trojans

Beaver Bobcats

Blackhawk Cougars

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Belle Vernon Leopards

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Quaker Valley Quakers

South Allegheny Gladiators

West Mifflin Titans

Montour Spartans

• Southmoreland (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 3-4A with a win at home Friday against Albert Gallatin and an Elizabeth Forward loss at Belle Vernon.

• Avonworth (3-6) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 4-4A with a win at West Mifflin on Friday and a Montour victory over visiting Quaker Valley.

Class 3A

15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mohawk Warriors

Neshannock Lancers

Beaver Falls Tigers

Steel Valley Ironmen

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Deer Lakes Lancers

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Burrell Buccaneers

Derry Trojans

Yough Cougars

Washington Little Prexies

Brownsville Falcons

McGuffey Highlanders

• The winner of Ellwood City (6-5) at Riverside (5-6) game in Section 1-3A on Friday will qualify. If Riverside wins, Ellwood City is out despite the tie because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

• Mt. Pleasant (4-7) can clinch a playoff berth in Section 4-3A with a win at Washington on Friday and a McGuffey loss at Waynesburg and a Charleroi loss at Yough. Charleroi loses two-way and three-way tiebreaker to McGuffey, thus it has been eliminated.

Class 2A

16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Aliquippa Quips

Shenango Wildcats

Northgate Flames

Laurel Spartans

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Nazareth Prep Saints

Propel Braddock Hills Lions

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Jeannette Jayhawks

Clairton Bears

Fort Cherry Rangers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

• South Side (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 1-2A with a win Friday against visiting Sewickley Academy and a Laurel loss to Northgate.

• Even if Riverview (4-7) beats Jeannette in Section 3-2A on Friday, it loses a tiebreaker with Clairton and is eliminated.

• Bentworth (5-7) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 4-2A if Carmichaels loses at home to Chartiers-Houston on Thursday.

Class A

11 of a possible 14 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

Carlynton Cougars

Rochester Rams

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Mapletown Maples

Imani Christian Saints

Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Summit Academy Knights

• Western Beaver (3-6) and Avella (3-6) are alive for a playoff spot in Section 1-A. Western Beaver can clinch with a win over visiting Rochester on Friday. Avella can clinch with a win at Union on Friday. If they both win or lose, they both qualify.

• West Greene (1-7) can clinch a playoff spot with home wins over Geibel Catholic on Wednesday and Mapletown on Friday.