WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 7, 2023
By:
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 11:47 PM
The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is nearly set with only a few days left in the regular season.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting on Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.
Class 6A
8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff spot
New Castle Red Hurricane
Central Catholic Vikings
Butler Golden Tornado
Seneca Valley Raiders
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Baldwin Highlanders
Norwin Knights
• Hempfield (3-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over visiting Norwin on Friday in Section 2-6A.
Class 5A
14 of a possible 20 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Trinity Hillers
Penn Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Gateway Gators
Kiski Area Cavaliers
McKeesport Tigers
North Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Moon Tigers
• Ringgold (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Trinity on Friday in Section 1-5A.
• Franklin Regional (3-6), Latrobe (3-6) and Penn-Trafford (3-6) are all alive for a playoff spot in Section 3-5A. On Friday, Franklin Regional is at McKeesport, Latrobe visits Gateway, and Penn-Trafford hosts Kiski Area. If any two of them win, they would both qualify. If all three win or all three lose, they would all qualify.
• Chartiers Valley (4-5) and South Fayette (4-5) are alive for a playoff spot in Section 4-5A. On Friday, Chartiers Valley is at North Hills while South Fayette visits West Allegheny. If they both win or both lose, they will both qualify.
Class 4A
16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Hampton Talbots
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Lincoln Park Leopards
North Catholic Trojans
Beaver Bobcats
Blackhawk Cougars
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Belle Vernon Leopards
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Quaker Valley Quakers
South Allegheny Gladiators
West Mifflin Titans
Montour Spartans
• Southmoreland (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 3-4A with a win at home Friday against Albert Gallatin and an Elizabeth Forward loss at Belle Vernon.
• Avonworth (3-6) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 4-4A with a win at West Mifflin on Friday and a Montour victory over visiting Quaker Valley.
Class 3A
15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Mohawk Warriors
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Steel Valley Ironmen
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Deer Lakes Lancers
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Burrell Buccaneers
Derry Trojans
Yough Cougars
Washington Little Prexies
Brownsville Falcons
McGuffey Highlanders
• The winner of Ellwood City (6-5) at Riverside (5-6) game in Section 1-3A on Friday will qualify. If Riverside wins, Ellwood City is out despite the tie because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.
• Mt. Pleasant (4-7) can clinch a playoff berth in Section 4-3A with a win at Washington on Friday and a McGuffey loss at Waynesburg and a Charleroi loss at Yough. Charleroi loses two-way and three-way tiebreaker to McGuffey, thus it has been eliminated.
Class 2A
16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Aliquippa Quips
Shenango Wildcats
Northgate Flames
Laurel Spartans
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Nazareth Prep Saints
Propel Braddock Hills Lions
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Jeannette Jayhawks
Clairton Bears
Fort Cherry Rangers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
• South Side (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 1-2A with a win Friday against visiting Sewickley Academy and a Laurel loss to Northgate.
• Even if Riverview (4-7) beats Jeannette in Section 3-2A on Friday, it loses a tiebreaker with Clairton and is eliminated.
• Bentworth (5-7) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 4-2A if Carmichaels loses at home to Chartiers-Houston on Thursday.
Class A
11 of a possible 14 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
Carlynton Cougars
Rochester Rams
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Mapletown Maples
Imani Christian Saints
Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Summit Academy Knights
• Western Beaver (3-6) and Avella (3-6) are alive for a playoff spot in Section 1-A. Western Beaver can clinch with a win over visiting Rochester on Friday. Avella can clinch with a win at Union on Friday. If they both win or lose, they both qualify.
• West Greene (1-7) can clinch a playoff spot with home wins over Geibel Catholic on Wednesday and Mapletown on Friday.
