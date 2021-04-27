WPIAL Clinched for April 27, 2021: Baseball playoff field starting to fill up

By:

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 10:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Jake Dunay celebrates his RBI double against Upper St. Clair on April 15.

Most WPIAL baseball teams are now down to one more week of section series games.

However, in these unique times, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related shutdowns.

The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs.

Whether the top four teams from each section qualify, as expected, or an open field like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district baseball playoffs.

One thing that won’t change is exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Class 6A (6 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Seneca Valley Raiders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Class 5A (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Shaler Titans

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 4A (3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Montour Spartans

Class 3A (8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Hopewell Vikings

Ellwood City Wolverines

Mohawk Warriors

New Brighton Lions

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

McGuffey Highlanders

Class 2A (8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Class A (7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Rochester Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Union Scotties

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Riverview Raiders