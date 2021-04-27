WPIAL Clinched for April 27, 2021: Baseball playoff field starting to fill up
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 10:17 PM
Most WPIAL baseball teams are now down to one more week of section series games.
However, in these unique times, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related shutdowns.
The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs.
Whether the top four teams from each section qualify, as expected, or an open field like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district baseball playoffs.
One thing that won’t change is exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Class 6A (6 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Seneca Valley Raiders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Class 5A (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 4A (3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Montour Spartans
Class 3A (8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Hopewell Vikings
Ellwood City Wolverines
Mohawk Warriors
New Brighton Lions
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
McGuffey Highlanders
Class 2A (8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Class A (7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Union Scotties
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Riverview Raiders
