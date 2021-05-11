WPIAL clinched for May 11, 2021: Softball teams down to final chance at playoff berth
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 10:48 PM
The regular season is down to one final day of section play.
Much like other spring sports, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related issues while three softball programs — Western Beaver, Sto-Rox and Washington — have shut down for the spring.
Here are the teams that have clinched through Tuesday.
Class 6A
Set with 8 playoff teams, right into the quarterfinals
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Baldwin Highlanders
Norwin Knights
Pine-Richland Rams
Hempfield Spartans
North Allegheny Tigers
Class 5A
Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games
Armstrong River Hawks
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Indiana Little Indians
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
Shaler Titans
North Hills Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hampton Talbots
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
South Fayette Lions
Class 4A
Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
West Mifflin Titans
Yough Cougars
Belle Vernon Leopards
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
Class 3A
11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
Derry Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Ellwood City Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Waynesburg Central Raiders
South Allegheny Gladiators
Note: Southmoreland and McGuffey are still alive.
Class 2A
15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Steel Valley Ironmen
Frazier Commodores
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Charleroi Cougars
Bentworth Bearcats
Laurel Spartans
Shenango Wildcats
Neshannock Lancers
Riverside Panthers
Note: Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, California are still alive.
Class A
9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Union Scotties
South Side Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
West Greene Pioneers
Mapletown Maples
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Springdale Dynamos
Leechburg Blue Devils
Note: Rochester, Cornell, St. Joseph, Ellis School, Northgate, Riverview are still alive.
