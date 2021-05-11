WPIAL clinched for May 11, 2021: Softball teams down to final chance at playoff berth

By:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 10:48 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfielfd’s Sydney Mitchell tracks down a ball hit by Penn-Trafford’s Sarah Eisenhuth to end the game April 7.

The regular season is down to one final day of section play.

Much like other spring sports, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related issues while three softball programs — Western Beaver, Sto-Rox and Washington — have shut down for the spring.

Here are the teams that have clinched through Tuesday.

Class 6A

Set with 8 playoff teams, right into the quarterfinals

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

Pine-Richland Rams

Hempfield Spartans

North Allegheny Tigers

Class 5A

Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games

Armstrong River Hawks

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Indiana Little Indians

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

Shaler Titans

North Hills Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hampton Talbots

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

South Fayette Lions

Class 4A

Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

West Mifflin Titans

Yough Cougars

Belle Vernon Leopards

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

Class 3A

11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

Derry Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Ellwood City Wolverines

South Park Eagles

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

South Allegheny Gladiators

Note: Southmoreland and McGuffey are still alive.

Class 2A

15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Steel Valley Ironmen

Frazier Commodores

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Charleroi Cougars

Bentworth Bearcats

Laurel Spartans

Shenango Wildcats

Neshannock Lancers

Riverside Panthers

Note: Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, California are still alive.

Class A

9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Union Scotties

South Side Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

West Greene Pioneers

Mapletown Maples

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Springdale Dynamos

Leechburg Blue Devils

Note: Rochester, Cornell, St. Joseph, Ellis School, Northgate, Riverview are still alive.