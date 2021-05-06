WPIAL clinched for May 6, 2021: Baseball teams making last pitch for playoff spot

Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 11:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Alex Mortier tags out Butler’s Brady Gavula at second base on Tuesday.

Some WPIAL baseball teams are done while most others still have some section series games remaining.

Between covid-related shutdowns and this lovely week of weather, there are still a lot of playoff berths up for grabs.

The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs.

Whether it is four teams from each section qualifying as expected or open fields like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district baseball playoffs.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Thursday, May 6.

Class 6A (8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Note: Canon-McMillan can clinch with a win over Baldwin on Friday

Class 5A (13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

Fox Chapel Foxes

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

South Fayette Lions

Shaler Titans

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Note: Armstrong, Peters Township, Connellsville, Thomas Jefferson, Albert Gallatin are still alive

Class 4A (8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Montour Spartans

Blackhawk Cougars

New Castle Red Hurricane

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Note: Indiana, Burrell, Quaker Valley, Beaver , Central Valley, Belle Vernon, Ringgold, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem are still alive

Class 3A (15 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Hopewell Vikings

Ellwood City Wolverines

Mohawk Warriors

New Brighton Lions

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Valley Vikings

Ligonier Valley Rams

McGuffey Highlanders

Brownsville Falcons

Yough Cougars

Note: Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, Waynesburg Central, Charleroi are still alive

Class 2A (10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Shenango Wildcats

Riverside Panthers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Note: Frazier, Washington, Bentworth, Neshannock, Laurel, South Side, Northgate, Jeannette, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Brentwood are still alive

Class A (9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Rochester Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Union Scotties

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

West Greene Pioneers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Riverview Raiders

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Note: Avella, Cornell, Western Beaver, Bishop Canevin, Monessen, Leechburg, St. Joseph are still alive