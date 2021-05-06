WPIAL clinched for May 6, 2021: Baseball teams making last pitch for playoff spot
Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 11:06 PM
Some WPIAL baseball teams are done while most others still have some section series games remaining.
Between covid-related shutdowns and this lovely week of weather, there are still a lot of playoff berths up for grabs.
The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs.
Whether it is four teams from each section qualifying as expected or open fields like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district baseball playoffs.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Thursday, May 6.
Class 6A (8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Note: Canon-McMillan can clinch with a win over Baldwin on Friday
Class 5A (13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
Fox Chapel Foxes
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
South Fayette Lions
Shaler Titans
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Note: Armstrong, Peters Township, Connellsville, Thomas Jefferson, Albert Gallatin are still alive
Class 4A (8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Montour Spartans
Blackhawk Cougars
New Castle Red Hurricane
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Note: Indiana, Burrell, Quaker Valley, Beaver , Central Valley, Belle Vernon, Ringgold, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem are still alive
Class 3A (15 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Hopewell Vikings
Ellwood City Wolverines
Mohawk Warriors
New Brighton Lions
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Valley Vikings
Ligonier Valley Rams
McGuffey Highlanders
Brownsville Falcons
Yough Cougars
Note: Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, Waynesburg Central, Charleroi are still alive
Class 2A (10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Shenango Wildcats
Riverside Panthers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Note: Frazier, Washington, Bentworth, Neshannock, Laurel, South Side, Northgate, Jeannette, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Brentwood are still alive
Class A (9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Union Scotties
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
West Greene Pioneers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Riverview Raiders
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Note: Avella, Cornell, Western Beaver, Bishop Canevin, Monessen, Leechburg, St. Joseph are still alive
