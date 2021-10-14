WPIAL clinched for Oct. 14, 2021: Boys soccer playoff field set

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 2:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Ruger Beer battles Shady Side Academy’s Koven Johnson for possession during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Fox Chapel.

Section play in the regular season is nearly complete and the 2021 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs are just around the corner. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

Here is the final list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Oct. 13:

Class 4A – Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Norwin Knights

Allderdice Dragons

Central Catholic Vikings

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Hampton Talbots

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Indiana Little Indians

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Montour Spartans

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Franklin Regional Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Gateway Gators

Penn Hills Indians

Class 2A – Set with 16 playoff teams

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

East Allegheny Wildcats

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Charleroi Cougars

McGuffey Highlanders

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Yough Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Ambridge Bridgers

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

Note: Keystone Oaks tied Avonworth for fourth place in Section 1-2A, but KO wins head-to-head tiebreaker.

Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Riverside Panthers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Trinity Christian Falcons

Serra Catholic Eagles

Jeannette Jayhawks

Winchester Thurston Bears

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Springdale Dynamos

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Bentworth Bearcats

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers