WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 15, 2021: Girls volleyball

By:

Friday, October 15, 2021 | 2:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Olivia Thomas celebrates with Keira Kozlowski after winning a game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Bishop Canevin High School.

We are down to one week remaining in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, and the list of teams that have clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs continues to grow.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Oct 14:

Class 4A — 10 of at least 12 teams have qualified

Shaler Titans

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Peters Township Indians

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Class 3A – 14 of at least 20 teams have qualified

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Indiana Little Indians

South Fayette Lions

Trinity Hillers

Montour Spartans

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Uniontown Red Raiders

Central Valley Warriors

Beaver Bobcats

Freeport Yellowjackets

Hampton Talbots

Armstrong River Hawks

Class 2A – 15 of at least 20 teams have qualified

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Shenango Wildcats

Ellwood City Wolverines

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Frazier Commodores

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Southmoreland Scotties

Serra Catholic Eagles

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Deer Lakes Lancers

Class A – 12 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Union Scotties

Beaver County Christian Eagles

South Side Rams

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Mapletown Maples

California Trojans

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Leechburg Blue Devils

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Apollo-Ridge Vikings