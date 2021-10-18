WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 17, 2021: Girls volleyball

By:

Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 9:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Grace Petnuch and her Greensburg Central Catholic teammates have clinched a WPIAL playoff spot.

We are down to one week remaining in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, however the list of teams that have clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs continues to grow.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Friday at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Sunday.

Class 4A — 10 of at least 12 teams have qualified:

Shaler Titans

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Peters Township Indians

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Class 3A — 18 of at least 20 teams have qualified:

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Indiana Little Indians

Kiski Area Cavaliers

South Fayette Lions

Trinity Hillers

Montour Spartans

West Allegheny Indians

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Uniontown Red Raiders

Central Valley Warriors

Beaver Bobcats

Hopewell Vikings

Freeport Yellowjackets

Hampton Talbots

Armstrong River Hawks

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 2A — 17 of at least 20 teams have qualified:

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Shenango Wildcats

Ellwood City Wolverines

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Frazier Commodores

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Southmoreland Scotties

Serra Catholic Eagles

South Park Eagles

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

South Allegheny Gladiators

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Class A — 12 of at least 16 teams have qualified:

Union Scotties

Beaver County Christian Eagles

South Side Rams

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Mapletown Maples

California Trojans

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Leechburg Blue Devils

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Apollo-Ridge Vikings