WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 19, 2021: Girls volleyball
By:
Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 11:58 PM
We are down to two days remaining in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season as the list of teams that have clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs continues to grow.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.
Class 4A –10 of at least 12 teams have qualified
North Allegheny Tigers
Shaler Titans
Pine-Richland Rams
Moon Tigers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Peters Township Indians
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Class 3A – Set with 20 playoff teams
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Indiana Little Indians
Kiski Area Cavaliers
South Fayette Lions
Montour Spartans
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Central Valley Warriors
Beaver Bobcats
Hopewell Vikings
Blackhawk Cougars
Freeport Yellowjackets
Hampton Talbots
Armstrong River Hawks
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 2A – 18 of a possible 21 teams have qualified
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
Shennago Wildcats
Ellwood City Wolverines
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brentwood Spartans
Frazier Commodores
Waynesburg Raiders
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Southmoreland Scotties
Serra Catholic Eagles
South Park Eagles
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
South Allegheny Gladiators
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Class A – 13 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Union Scotties
Beaver County Christian Eagles
South Side Rams
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Mapletown Maples
California Trojans
Fort Cherry Rangers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Leechburg Blue Devils
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
