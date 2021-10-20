WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 19, 2021: Girls volleyball

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 11:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Tia Bozzo (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against North Allegheny during the 2020 WPIAL Class 4A championship match.

We are down to two days remaining in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season as the list of teams that have clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs continues to grow.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.

Class 4A –10 of at least 12 teams have qualified

North Allegheny Tigers

Shaler Titans

Pine-Richland Rams

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Peters Township Indians

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Class 3A – Set with 20 playoff teams

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Indiana Little Indians

Kiski Area Cavaliers

South Fayette Lions

Montour Spartans

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Central Valley Warriors

Beaver Bobcats

Hopewell Vikings

Blackhawk Cougars

Freeport Yellowjackets

Hampton Talbots

Armstrong River Hawks

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 2A – 18 of a possible 21 teams have qualified

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Shennago Wildcats

Ellwood City Wolverines

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Frazier Commodores

Waynesburg Raiders

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Southmoreland Scotties

Serra Catholic Eagles

South Park Eagles

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

South Allegheny Gladiators

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Class A – 13 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Union Scotties

Beaver County Christian Eagles

South Side Rams

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Mapletown Maples

California Trojans

Fort Cherry Rangers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Leechburg Blue Devils

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Apollo-Ridge Vikings