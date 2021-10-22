WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 21, 2021: Girls volleyball
Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 11:11 PM
The 2021 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has come to an end as 71 teams have earned a ticket to ride into the postseason starting next week.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday.
Here is the final list of teams that qualified.
Class 4A –Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first-round byes
North Allegheny Tigers
Shaler Titans
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Moon Tigers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Peters Township Indians
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Hempfield Spartans
Norwin Knights
Class 3A – Set with 20 playoff teams, 4 preliminary round matches
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Indiana Little Indians
Kiski Area Cavaliers
South Fayette Lions
Montour Spartans
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Beaver Bobcats
Central Valley Warriors
Hopewell Vikings
Blackhawk Cougars
Freeport Yellowjackets
Hampton Talbots
Armstrong River Hawks
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 2A – Set with 21 playoff teams, 5 preliminary round matches
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
Shennago Wildcats
Ellwood City Wolverines
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brentwood Spartans
Frazier Commodores
Waynesburg Raiders
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Southmoreland Scotties
Serra Catholic Eagles
South Park Eagles
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
South Allegheny Gladiators
Deer Lakes Lancers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Derry Trojans
Valley Vikings
Class A – Set with 17 playoff teams, 1 preliminary round match
Union Scotties
Beaver County Christian Eagles
South Side Rams
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Mapletown Maples
California Trojans
Fort Cherry Rangers
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Cornell Raiders
Hillcrest Christian Academy Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Riverview Raiders
