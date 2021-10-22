WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 21, 2021: Girls volleyball

Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 11:11 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Sophie Catalano and Sarah Faber (11) go up for a block against North Hills on Sept. 7.

The 2021 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has come to an end as 71 teams have earned a ticket to ride into the postseason starting next week.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday.

Here is the final list of teams that qualified.

Class 4A –Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first-round byes

North Allegheny Tigers

Shaler Titans

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Peters Township Indians

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Hempfield Spartans

Norwin Knights

Class 3A – Set with 20 playoff teams, 4 preliminary round matches

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Indiana Little Indians

Kiski Area Cavaliers

South Fayette Lions

Montour Spartans

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Beaver Bobcats

Central Valley Warriors

Hopewell Vikings

Blackhawk Cougars

Freeport Yellowjackets

Hampton Talbots

Armstrong River Hawks

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 2A – Set with 21 playoff teams, 5 preliminary round matches

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Shennago Wildcats

Ellwood City Wolverines

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Frazier Commodores

Waynesburg Raiders

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Southmoreland Scotties

Serra Catholic Eagles

South Park Eagles

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

South Allegheny Gladiators

Deer Lakes Lancers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Derry Trojans

Valley Vikings

Class A – Set with 17 playoff teams, 1 preliminary round match

Union Scotties

Beaver County Christian Eagles

South Side Rams

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Mapletown Maples

California Trojans

Fort Cherry Rangers

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Cornell Raiders

Hillcrest Christian Academy Eagles

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Riverview Raiders