WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 5, 2021: Girls volleyball

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 11:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Ava Gaitens celebrates with teammates after a kill against Greensburg Central Catholic on Sept. 13.

There are still three weeks left in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, but a handful of teams have already clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.

Class 4A –0 of at least 12 teams have qualified

Class 3A – 2 of at least 20 teams have qualified

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Hampton Talbots

Class 2A – 2 of at least 20 teams have qualified

North Catholic Trojans

Frazier Commodores

Class A – 2 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders