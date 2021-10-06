TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 5, 2021: Girls volleyball

By:
Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 11:37 PM

There are still three weeks left in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, but a handful of teams have already clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.

Class 4A –0 of at least 12 teams have qualified

Class 3A – 2 of at least 20 teams have qualified

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Hampton Talbots

Class 2A – 2 of at least 20 teams have qualified

North Catholic Trojans

Frazier Commodores

Class A – 2 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

More High School Sports

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 5, 2021
High school roundup for Oct. 5, 2021: Allderdice boys soccer rolls
WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 5, 2021: Boys soccer
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 6, 2021: Franklin Regional, Hampton square off
Deer Lakes girls soccer to keep pedal down during stretch run

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me