WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 5, 2021: Girls volleyball
By:
Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 11:37 PM
There are still three weeks left in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, but a handful of teams have already clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.
Class 4A –0 of at least 12 teams have qualified
Class 3A – 2 of at least 20 teams have qualified
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Hampton Talbots
Class 2A – 2 of at least 20 teams have qualified
North Catholic Trojans
Frazier Commodores
Class A – 2 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
More High School Sports• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 5, 2021
• High school roundup for Oct. 5, 2021: Allderdice boys soccer rolls
• WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 5, 2021: Boys soccer
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 6, 2021: Franklin Regional, Hampton square off
• Deer Lakes girls soccer to keep pedal down during stretch run