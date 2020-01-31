WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball clinchings through Jan. 30, 2020
Thursday, January 30, 2020 | 11:17 PM
The WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down. There is less than two weeks left in section play.
The playoff field is starting to grow. When the regular season ends, at least 68 girls basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.
Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Jan. 30.
Class 6A: (7 of at least 8 playoff teams have clinched)
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 5A: (10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
Moon Tigers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
Armstrong River Hawks
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Class 4A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Indiana Little Indians
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
New Castle Red Hurricanes
Southmoreland Scotties
McKeesport Tigers
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Class 3A: (10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Beaver Bobcats
Mohawk Warriors
Seton LaSalle Rebels
South Park Eagles
Charleroi Cougars
Brownsville Falcons
Carlynton Cougars
Derry Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
East Allegheny Wildcats
Class 2A: (9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Laurel Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
Ellis School Tigers
Winchester Thurston Bears
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Class A: (10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Rochester Rams
Vincentian Academy Royals
Sewickley Academy Panthers
West Greene Pioneers
Avella Eagles
Monessen Greyhounds
California Trojans
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Clairton Bears
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
