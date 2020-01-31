WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball clinchings through Jan. 30, 2020

Thursday, January 30, 2020 | 11:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Marino Grado drives to the basket to score between Armstrong defenders during their game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Gateway High School.

The WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down. There is less than two weeks left in section play.

The playoff field is starting to grow. When the regular season ends, at least 68 girls basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.

Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Jan. 30.

Class 6A: (7 of at least 8 playoff teams have clinched)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Class 5A: (10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

Moon Tigers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

Armstrong River Hawks

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Class 4A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Indiana Little Indians

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

New Castle Red Hurricanes

Southmoreland Scotties

McKeesport Tigers

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Class 3A: (10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Beaver Bobcats

Mohawk Warriors

Seton LaSalle Rebels

South Park Eagles

Charleroi Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Carlynton Cougars

Derry Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

East Allegheny Wildcats

Class 2A: (9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Laurel Spartans

Serra Catholic Eagles

Ellis School Tigers

Winchester Thurston Bears

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Class A: (10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Rochester Rams

Vincentian Academy Royals

Sewickley Academy Panthers

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Monessen Greyhounds

California Trojans

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Clairton Bears

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

