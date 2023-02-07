WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 6, 2023

By:

Monday, February 6, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kathryn Botti fights for a rebound with Hempfield’s Sarah Podkul on Thursday.

The 2023 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is nearly set.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.

Class 6A

7 of a possible 11 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Norwin Knights

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Chartiers Valley Colts

Baldwin Highlanders

• Hempfield (3-6) and Pine-Richland (3-6) are still alive for a playoff spot. Hempfield hosts North Allegheny on Thursday while Pine-Richland hosts Butler. If the Spartans and Rams both lose, they both qualify.

• Peters Township (4-7) and Bethel Park (4-7) are still alive for a playoff spot. If Peters Township beats visiting Canon-McMillan on Friday, it clinches. If Bethel Park wins at Upper St. Clair on Thursday, it clinches.

Class 5A

14 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Indiana Little Indians

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Armstrong River Hawks

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Oakland Catholic Eagles

McKeesport Tigers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

South Fayette Lions

Trinity Hillers

Lincoln Park Leopards

Montour Spartans

• Plum (5-6) and Penn Hills (5-6) are still alive for a playoff spot. Plum hosts Indiana on Thursday and Penn Hills is home to Kiski Area on Friday. If they both win, they both qualify. If they both lose and Franklin Regional loses to Gateway on Tuesday, they both clinch. If they both lose and Franklin Regional wins, only Plum clinches because of 3-1 record head-to-head with Penn Hills and Franklin Regional.

• Fox Chapel (6-4) and Shaler (6-5) are still alive for a playoff spot. Fox Chapel can clinch with a win over Armstrong on Tuesday. If Fox Chapel loses, Fox Chapel at Shaler on Friday is a win-and-you’re-in game.

Class 4A

12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff spot

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Beaver Bobcats

Hopewell Vikings

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

• Freeport (4-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Greensburg Salem on Thursday.

Class 3A

14 of 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Mohawk Warriors

Beaver Falls Tigers

Avonworth Antelopes

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

South Park Eagles

Yough Cougars

• The Deer Lakes (3-6) at Burrell (3-6) game Thursday is a win-and-you’re-in game.

• The McGuffey (4-5) at Charleroi (5-4) game Thursday is a win-and-you’re-in game. Charleroi would also clinch if it loses and if Yough loses to South Park.

Class 2A

16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Shenango Wildcats

Freedom Bulldogs

Aliquippa Quips

Rochester Rams

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Brentwood Spartans

Fort Cherry Rangers

Carlynton Cougars

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Winchester Thurston Bears

Clairton Bears

Washington Little Prexies

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

California Trojans

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

• South Side (4-7) can clinch with a win at home over Rochester on Thursday.

Class A

Set with 12 playoff teams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Union Scotties

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Monessen Greyhounds

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Geibel Catholic Gators

Riverview Raiders

St. Joseph Spartans

Leechburg Blue Devils

Jeannette Jayhawks