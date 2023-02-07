WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 6, 2023
Monday, February 6, 2023 | 11:41 PM
The 2023 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is nearly set.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.
Class 6A
7 of a possible 11 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Norwin Knights
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Chartiers Valley Colts
Baldwin Highlanders
• Hempfield (3-6) and Pine-Richland (3-6) are still alive for a playoff spot. Hempfield hosts North Allegheny on Thursday while Pine-Richland hosts Butler. If the Spartans and Rams both lose, they both qualify.
• Peters Township (4-7) and Bethel Park (4-7) are still alive for a playoff spot. If Peters Township beats visiting Canon-McMillan on Friday, it clinches. If Bethel Park wins at Upper St. Clair on Thursday, it clinches.
Class 5A
14 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Indiana Little Indians
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Armstrong River Hawks
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Oakland Catholic Eagles
McKeesport Tigers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
South Fayette Lions
Trinity Hillers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Montour Spartans
• Plum (5-6) and Penn Hills (5-6) are still alive for a playoff spot. Plum hosts Indiana on Thursday and Penn Hills is home to Kiski Area on Friday. If they both win, they both qualify. If they both lose and Franklin Regional loses to Gateway on Tuesday, they both clinch. If they both lose and Franklin Regional wins, only Plum clinches because of 3-1 record head-to-head with Penn Hills and Franklin Regional.
• Fox Chapel (6-4) and Shaler (6-5) are still alive for a playoff spot. Fox Chapel can clinch with a win over Armstrong on Tuesday. If Fox Chapel loses, Fox Chapel at Shaler on Friday is a win-and-you’re-in game.
Class 4A
12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff spot
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
Hopewell Vikings
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
• Freeport (4-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Greensburg Salem on Thursday.
Class 3A
14 of 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
Mohawk Warriors
Beaver Falls Tigers
Avonworth Antelopes
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Waynesburg Central Raiders
South Park Eagles
Yough Cougars
• The Deer Lakes (3-6) at Burrell (3-6) game Thursday is a win-and-you’re-in game.
• The McGuffey (4-5) at Charleroi (5-4) game Thursday is a win-and-you’re-in game. Charleroi would also clinch if it loses and if Yough loses to South Park.
Class 2A
16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Shenango Wildcats
Freedom Bulldogs
Aliquippa Quips
Rochester Rams
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Brentwood Spartans
Fort Cherry Rangers
Carlynton Cougars
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Winchester Thurston Bears
Clairton Bears
Washington Little Prexies
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
California Trojans
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
• South Side (4-7) can clinch with a win at home over Rochester on Thursday.
Class A
Set with 12 playoff teams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Union Scotties
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Monessen Greyhounds
West Greene Pioneers
Avella Eagles
Geibel Catholic Gators
Riverview Raiders
St. Joseph Spartans
Leechburg Blue Devils
Jeannette Jayhawks
