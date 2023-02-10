WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 9, 2023
Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 11:14 PM
The 2023 WPIAL girls basketball playoff field is nearly set with only two possible playoff berths still up for grabs on Friday.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Thursday.
Class 6A
8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff spot
*Norwin Knights
*North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
*Upper St. Clair Panthers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Chartiers Valley Colts
Baldwin Highlanders
• Peters Township (4-7) can clinch a Section 2-6A playoff spot with a win over visiting Canon-McMillan on Friday.
Class 5A
16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff spot
*Indiana Little Indians
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Penn Hills Indians
Plum Mustangs
Kiski Area Cavaliers
*Armstrong River Hawks
*Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
*Oakland Catholic Eagles
McKeesport Tigers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
*South Fayette Lions
Trinity Hillers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Montour Spartans
• Plum (6-6), Penn Hills (6-6) and Kiski Area (6-6) finished tied for third place in Section 1-5A. Penn Hills won the three-way tiebreaker to finish third. Plum and Kiski Area split, so both qualify in fourth place.
• Fox Chapel (6-5) and Shaler (6-5) are still alive for a playoff spot in Section 2-5A. The Foxes and Titans meet at Shaler on Friday in a win-and-you’re-in game.
Class 4A
Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.
*North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
*Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
Hopewell Vikings
*Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Class 3A
Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.
*Laurel Spartans
*Neshannock Lancers
Mohawk Warriors
Beaver Falls Tigers
*Avonworth Antelopes
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
*Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Burrell Buccaneers
*Waynesburg Central Raiders
South Park Eagles
McGuffey Highlanders
Charleroi Cougars
Yough Cougars
Class 2A
Set with 16 playoff teams – No byes or preliminary round games.
*Shenango Wildcats
*Freedom Bulldogs
Aliquippa Quips
Rochester Rams
*Burgettstown Blue Devils
Brentwood Spartans
Fort Cherry Rangers
Carlynton Cougars
*Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
*Serra Catholic Eagles
Winchester Thurston Bears
Clairton Bears
*Washington Little Prexies
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
California Trojans
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Class A
Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.
*Union Scotties
*Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
*Monessen Greyhounds
West Greene Pioneers
Avella Eagles
Geibel Catholic Gators
*St. Joseph Spartans
Riverview Raiders
Leechburg Blue Devils
Jeannette Jayhawks
*won or shared section championship
