WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Wednesday, Oct. 9
By:
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 11:38 PM
There is less than one week left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 16.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Wed., Oct 9.
Class AAAA – 12 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Fox Chapel Foxes
Peters Township Indians
Moon Tigers
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Canon McMillan Big Macs
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Connellsville Falcons
Hempfield Spartans
(Pine-Richland, Bethel Park, Allderdice, Latrobe all still alive)
Class AAA – 14 of a possible 19 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Franklin Regional Panthers
Belle Vernon Leopards
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Ringgold Rams
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Plum Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
(Gateway, Laurel Highlands, Greensburg Salem, Ambridge, Central Valley are still alive)
Class AA – 7 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Hopewell Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Yough Cougars
South Park Eagles
(Quaker Valley, Avonworth, Steel Valley, Beaver, Apollo-Ridge, Highlands, Mt. Pleasant, Waynesburg Central, Brownsville are still alive)
Class A – 15 of a possible 21 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Shady Side Academy Indians
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Springdale Dynamos
Bentworth Bearcats
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
McGuffey Highlanders
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Riverside Panthers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Carlynton Cougars
(Riverview, Jeannette, Mohawk, Ellis School, Eden Christian, Winchester Thurston are still alive)
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.