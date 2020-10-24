WPIAL Clinched: Which football teams are in? Which are on the bubble?

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:21 AM

In a season unlike any other, it stands to reason that WPIAL football playoff brackets would be filled out in an unusual fashion.

Because all teams in playoff contention didn’t play the same number of regular season games, the WPIAL football committee will chose wild cards when traditional tie-breakers don’t apply.

In Class 6A, the top four teams are in. In Class 5A, 4A, 3A and A, the top two teams in each of the three conferences and two wild-cards make up the field. In Class 2A, the four conference champs and four wild cards are in.

In Class 3A, only five teams have clinched because East Allegheny and Freeport tied for second behind North Catholic in the Allegheny Seven and they didn’t meet in the regular season.

The WPIAL will unveil playoff brackets on Trib HSSN at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Class 6A

Clinched

North Allegheny 5-0, 4-0

Mt. Lebanon 4-2, 4-2

Central Catholic 4-2, 4-2

Seneca Valley 4-2, 4-2

Class 5A

Clinched

Peters Township 6-0, 5-0

Upper St. Clair 5-2, 4-1

Penn-Trafford 5-1, 4-0

Gateway 4-0, 3-0

Pine-Richland 6-0, 5-0

Penn Hills 4-3, 4-1

Wild card contenders

Woodland Hills 5-2, 3-2

South Fayette 4-3, 3-2

North Hills 3-4, 3-2

Class 4A

Clinched

Thomas Jefferson 5-1, 5-1

Belle Vernon 5-1, 5-1

Plum 7-0, 7-0

Mars 6-1, 6-1

Aliquippa 7-0, 5-0

Chartiers Valley 6-1, 4-1

Wild card contenders

McKeesport 6-1, 5-1

Hampton 5-2, 5-2

Montour 4-3, 2-3

Class 3A

Clinched

North Catholic 7-0, 6-0

Elizabeth Forward 6-0, 5-0

South Park 4-3, 4-2

Central Valley 7-0, 4-0

Keystone Oaks 4-2, 3-1

Wild card contenders

East Allegheny 5-1, 3-1

Freeport 3-2, 3-1

Avonworth 4-2, 3-1

Mt. Pleasant 4-3, 4-2

Class 2A

Clinched

Apollo-Ridge 5-0, 3-0

McGuffey 6-1, 6-0

Beaver Falls 7-0, 7-0

Sto-Rox 6-1, 4-1

Wild card contenders

Serra Catholic 4-0, 2-0

Washington 5-2, 5-1

Laurel 5-2, 5-2

Western Beaver 5-1, 3-1

New Brighton 5-2, 5-2

Class A

Clinched

Shenango 6-0, 6-0

Rochester 5-1, 5-1

Clairton 6-0, 6-0

Jeannette 6-1, 6-1

California 6-0, 6-0

Avella 5-2, 5-2

Wild card contenders

Springdale 5-2, 5-2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4-2, 4-2

Carmichaels 5-2, 5-2