WPIAL delays eligibility decision on Moon basketball star Donovan Johnson

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 | 6:27 PM

Tribune-Review Moon’s Donovan Johnson scores over Mars’ Brandon Caruso during their PIAA Class 5A semifinal Monday, Mar. 18, 2019, at New Castle High School.

Donovan Johnson’s senior season remains in limbo.

The WPIAL board held an eligibility hearing Wednesday for the Moon basketball star but delayed any decision until Johnson’s family provides more information about why he repeated eighth grade, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

Johnson’s parents said that “for health issues, he couldn’t attend school and he couldn’t perform academically, but they couldn’t substantiate it with documentation,” O’Malley said. “So we asked if we can have that and they’re going to give it to us.”

Johnson attended Moon for eighth grade and then repeated the year at Rhema Christian School in Coraopolis.

The WPIAL will make a decision at its June 17 board meeting, O’Malley said.

PIAA rules restrict a student to six seasons of athletics beginning with seventh grade and the WPIAL believes Johnson already has exhausted his limit, making him ineligible for next season.

The WPIAL must decide whether Johnson could qualify for a hardship waiver under PIAA rules, O’Malley said.

Johnson, who has a growing list of major Division 1 college offers, was the TribLive HSSN boys basketball player of the year last season after he led Moon to the PIAA Class 5A title. He also was named as the state’s Class 5A player of the year in all-state voting.

This story will be updated.

