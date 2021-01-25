WPIAL denies postseason eligibility for Chartiers Valley girls basketball player

Monday, January 25, 2021 | 6:10 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Charters Valley’s Mariah Turnbull dribbles past Gateway’s Alexis Margolis (2) during their game Jan. 18, 2021.

The Chartiers Valley girls will be missing one of their top players when the WPIAL basketball playoffs arrive this winter.

Marian Turnbull, a junior who transferred from a school in Virginia, remains ineligible for the postseason after a hearing Monday with the WPIAL.

The junior guard already was eligible for the regular season.

However, a PIAA rule makes all transfers after the start of 10th grade ineligible for postseason competition for one year. Chartiers Valley requested a waiver for Turnbull, but the WPIAL denied the request Monday. WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said Turnbull’s situation did not qualify for a waiver.

Chartiers Valley can appeal to the PIAA.

Turnbull is the third-leading scorer for the Colts (7-1) and reached double figures in six of the team’s eight games. She averages 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The WPIAL held four online hearings Monday and denied all four appeals, Scheuneman said.

California transfer Hunter Assad remained postseason ineligible in basketball this season and football next fall after transferring from Brownsville.

Ligonier Valley transfer Brandon Fetter remained ineligible to play basketball — regular season or postseason — for one year after transferring from Latrobe. Fetter transferred after Latrobe cut him from the roster, so the WPIAL found his move athletically motivated, Scheuneman said.

Geibel Catholic requested an additional semester of eligibility for Anwar Nelson but was denied.

