WPIAL field hockey teams ready to begin PIAA playoffs

By: Michael Love

Sunday, November 4, 2018 | 6:36 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Peters Township holds up the trophy after winning the WPIAL Class AAA field hockey championship against Pine-Richland Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Fox Chapel.

WPIAL field hockey champions Shady Side Academy (Class A), Penn-Trafford (AA) and Peters Township (AAA) and WPIAL AAA runner-up Pine-Richland begin the PIAA playoffs Tuesday.

Shady Side Academy will take on Newporttin the first round at 2 p.m. at Latrobe High School.

The tripleheader at Latrobe also will have Penn-Trafford against Twin Valley at 4 and Peters Township against Wilson at 6.

Newport, Twin Valley and Wilson all finished third in their respective District 3 tournaments.

Pine-Richland will face District 3 AAA runner-up Penn Manor at 5 p.m. at Hempfield High School.

The three state-title games are Nov. 17 at the Zephyr Sports Complex in Whitehall, near Allentown.

Tags: Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy