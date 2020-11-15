WPIAL football champions learn opponents, locations for PIAA quarterfinals

By:

Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 10:37 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s DeRon VanBibber celebrates after scoring against Aliquippa during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny.

The PIAA has released the dates, sites and times for the semifinal football games coming up Friday and Saturday.

Of the five WPIAL champions crowned this past weekend, two will be home, one will be playing at the home site of their opponent and two will play at neutral sites.

Central Catholic had to forfeit its PIAA quarterfinal game to McDowell because of covid-19.

Class 6A

Central York (9-0) vs. McDowell (7-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Souderton (7-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) at Cardinal O’Hara, Saturday at noon

Class 5A

Governor Mifflin (8-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-0) at Hollidaysburg, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (6-2) vs. Upper Dublin (6-1) at Hollidaysburg, Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Oil City (10-0) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1), Friday at 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore (9-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Central Valley (10-0) vs. Bedford (10-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, Friday at 7 p.m.

Danville (8-1) at Wyomissing (8-0), Saturday at 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Wilmington (10-0) at Beaver Falls (10-0) at Geneva College, Friday at 7 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt (4-1) vs. Southern Columbia (10-0) at Selinsgrove, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Class A

Jeannette (9-1) at Reynolds (9-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) at Steelton-Highspire (8-0), Saturday at 1 p.m.

