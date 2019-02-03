WPIAL football champions Pine-Richland, Penn Hills schedule Week Zero game

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 5:45 PM

The reigning WPIAL Class 6A and 5A football championships will meet head to head next fall.

Pine-Richland will host Penn Hills in a Week Zero matchup Aug. 23, the schools announced Sunday on Twitter. Pine-Richland won the WPIAL Class 6A title last season while Penn Hills won WPIAL and PIAA titles in 5A.

The WPIAL lets each school decide whether to schedule a nonconference game or a scrimmage during Week Zero. Both Pine-Richland and Penn Hills have used that option in recent years to face teams from out of state.

Pine-Richland hosted powerhouse IMG Academy from Florida last year after facing Wayne (Ohio) in 2017 and St. Edward’s (Ohio) in 2016. Penn Hills traveled to Steubenville (Ohio) in Week Zero last year.

