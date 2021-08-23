WPIAL football finals to be played over 2 days at Heinz Field

By:

Monday, August 23, 2021 | 5:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Chinua Solomon (4) celebrates his touchdown with Karl McBride during the 2019 WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Heinz Field.

For the first time, the WPIAL football championships will be a two-day event at Heinz Field this fall.

The WPIAL board on Monday officially approved plans to hold five of the six championship games at the North Shore stadium Nov. 26-27. Tentative game times are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

The order of games is undecided.

The two-day schedule was an option this year because both the Steelers and Pitt play on the road that weekend.

However, Heinz Field will not host the Class 6A championship, which must be played a week earlier to fit into the state playoff brackets. The WPIAL hasn’t chosen a host site for that game but is expected to use a high school stadium.

This story will be updated.

