WPIAL football likely down to 7 teams in 6A as PIAA releases 2022-23 parameters

By:

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | 2:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish pressures North Allegheny quarterback Tanner Potts during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

The largest classification of WPIAL football likely will be even smaller next season.

The PIAA released update enrollment parameters Tuesday for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, and the minimum number for Class 6A football is 586 boys, meaning Baldwin will drop to 5A. Baldwin reported 553 boys in grades 9-11, the range used by the PIAA in its realignment.

That likely leaves the WPIAL with only seven football teams in Class 6A: North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, Norwin and Central Catholic. That is half as many as the WPIAL had in 2016, when the PIAA first expanded football to six classifications. There were 14 teams that year.

What that means for the future of the WPIAL’s largest classification is unclear.

Butler, another WPIAL Class 6A school, intends to play football in District 10 again next season. Another WPIAL team could voluntarily “play up” to Class 6A but that seems unlikely.

The PIAA realigns teams every two years.

Updated enrollment numbers for individual schools traditionally aren’t available until December, after the PIAA finalizes them.

Here are the PIAA parameters released Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .