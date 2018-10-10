WPIAL football players to watch in Week 7
By: Bill Hartlep
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Here’s a look at four players to watch during Week 7 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania:
Dayln Brickner
Beaver Falls, Sr., WR/FS
Brickner (5-11, 165) ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers rolled past Keystone Oaks in a Class 3A Tri-County West game last week. He also threw for 53 yards and two scores. The Tigers (6-1, 4-1) will head to Waynesburg (1-6, 0-5) this Friday.
Brendan Parsons
Clairton, Jr., QB
Parsons (5-11, 170) completed 11 of 23 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns as Clairton defeated Imani Christian, 45-18, last Friday. He has thrown 10 TD passes and run for five this season. The Bears (6-0) will take on West Greene (5-2) in a nonconference matchup this week.
Geno Pellegrini
Charleroi, Sr., QB/DB
One of the WPIAL’s top passers, Pellegrini (6-0, 175) completed 11 of 15 passes for 301 yards and five scores last week for No. 4-ranked Charleroi (5-1, 4-1) in a 56-27 win over Southmoreland. Pellegrini has thrown for 1,113 yards and 20 TDs. He and his high-scoring offense will be tested this week in the Class 2A Century Conference against unbeaten McGuffey (7-0, 5-0).
Mike Trimbur
South Fayette, Sr., WR/DB
Trimbur (5-11, 175) helped South Fayette to a 35-14 win over Knoch last week with six receptions for 159 yards and three scores. He has 30 catches for 603 yards and 11 scores this season. No. 2-ranked South Fayette (6-1, 4-0) hosts Highlands (2-5, 2-3) in a Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference game Friday.
Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
