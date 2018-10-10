WPIAL football players to watch in Week 7

By: Bill Hartlep

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 4:06 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Clairton's Brendan Parsons (5) looks for a pass during their game against Imani Christian on Oct. 5, 2018. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa's Izayah King brings down Beaver Falls' Dayln Brickner during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Geneva College. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Charleroi's Geno Pellegrini (1) rushes the ball during their game against Riverview in Oakmont on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Previous Next

Here’s a look at four players to watch during Week 7 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania:

Dayln Brickner

Beaver Falls, Sr., WR/FS

Brickner (5-11, 165) ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers rolled past Keystone Oaks in a Class 3A Tri-County West game last week. He also threw for 53 yards and two scores. The Tigers (6-1, 4-1) will head to Waynesburg (1-6, 0-5) this Friday.

Brendan Parsons

Clairton, Jr., QB

Parsons (5-11, 170) completed 11 of 23 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns as Clairton defeated Imani Christian, 45-18, last Friday. He has thrown 10 TD passes and run for five this season. The Bears (6-0) will take on West Greene (5-2) in a nonconference matchup this week.

Geno Pellegrini

Charleroi, Sr., QB/DB

One of the WPIAL’s top passers, Pellegrini (6-0, 175) completed 11 of 15 passes for 301 yards and five scores last week for No. 4-ranked Charleroi (5-1, 4-1) in a 56-27 win over Southmoreland. Pellegrini has thrown for 1,113 yards and 20 TDs. He and his high-scoring offense will be tested this week in the Class 2A Century Conference against unbeaten McGuffey (7-0, 5-0).

Mike Trimbur

South Fayette, Sr., WR/DB

Trimbur (5-11, 175) helped South Fayette to a 35-14 win over Knoch last week with six receptions for 159 yards and three scores. He has 30 catches for 603 yards and 11 scores this season. No. 2-ranked South Fayette (6-1, 4-0) hosts Highlands (2-5, 2-3) in a Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference game Friday.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Charleroi, South Fayette