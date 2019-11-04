WPIAL football playoff quarterfinals and semifinals take center stage on HSSN

By:

Sunday, November 3, 2019 | 9:35 PM

With the WPIAL soccer and volleyball playoffs in the books, the focus turns to the district football postseason this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Our exclusive coverage of the district football playoffs continues with video and audio coverage from quarterfinals and semifinals action of all 16 WPIAL football playoff games.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show after the games until midnight.

Trib HSSN also has District 6 high school football playoff broadcasts both Friday and Saturday.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Nov. 4

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of WPIAL football playoffs for Round Two in Class 3A, 2A and A

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Soccer Playoffs — Class AAAA First Round: Mechanicsburg vs North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs — Class AAAA First Round: North Allegheny vs Erie McDowell at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of WPIAL football playoffs for Round Two in Class 6A, 5A and 4A

Thursday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast — Game day discussion of Round 2 of the WPIAL playoffs with James Dotson

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 6A Semifinals: Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 6A Semifinals: North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 5A Quarterfinals: Penn-Trafford vs. Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 5A Quarterfinals: Moon vs. Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 5A Quarterfinals: Gateway vs. Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 5A Quarterfinals: Penn Hills vs. McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WEDO-AM 810

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 4A Semifinals: Thomas Jefferson vs. Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 4A Semifinals: South Fayette vs. Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 3A Semifinals: Central Valley vs. at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 3A Semifinals: Aliquippa vs. South Park at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1 or on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 2A Quarterfinals: Washington vs. Freedom at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 2A Quarterfinals: Neshannock vs. Brentwood at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 2A Quarterfinals: Avonworth vs. New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 2A Quarterfinals: Riverside vs. McGuffey at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class A Semifinals: Clairton vs. Cornell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class A Semifinals: West Greene vs. Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WANB-AM 1210, WANB-FM 105.1

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class 4A Championship Game: Clearfield vs. Bellefonte at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class A Quarterfinals: Purchase Line at Portage at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Nov. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast — Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football playoff games

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class 3A Championship Game: Westmont-Hilltop vs. Bald Eagle at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class 2A Semifinals: Bellwood-Antis at Ligonier Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class A Quarterfinals: Homer-Center at Juniata Valley at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class A Quarterfinals: Claysburg-Kimmel at Saltsburg at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.